Controversy as Police Officer Orders Beggar in Wheelchair Tied to Electricity Pole
- A police officer sparked debate after ordering a street beggar in a wheelchair be tied to an electricity pole
- The incident which was capture on video happened on a busy road at Buduburam, a suburb of Kasoa in the Central Region
- The physically challenged beggar in the video was accused of ignoring police orders and disregarding road safety directives
PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.
A Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate police officer is under scrutiny after he ordered the restraining of a disabled street beggar to an electricity pole.
The incident caught on camera occurred at Buduburam, a suburb of Kasoa in the Central Region and has been shared online.
Commentary in the video suggests the beggar had been ignoring prior instruction from the police officer.
However, the police officer's actions sparked some outrage online after the video went viral.
Debate around the issue centered around how to balance the need for order with the dignity of the beggar.
Some suggested that the officer had settled for a healthy compromise.
"I think thats the best he could have done looking at how social protection is fundamentally unavailable in the country. He can't call social welfare cos they would get to the scene very late."
There were instances of outright praise for the actions of the officer, which were deemed as being in the public interest.
Others felt it was testament of a weak social welfare system in Ghana.
New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.