A police officer sparked debate after ordering a street beggar in a wheelchair be tied to an electricity pole

The incident which was capture on video happened on a busy road at Buduburam, a suburb of Kasoa in the Central Region

The physically challenged beggar in the video was accused of ignoring police orders and disregarding road safety directives

A Motor Transport and Traffic Directorate police officer is under scrutiny after he ordered the restraining of a disabled street beggar to an electricity pole.

The incident caught on camera occurred at Buduburam, a suburb of Kasoa in the Central Region and has been shared online.

Commentary in the video suggests the beggar had been ignoring prior instruction from the police officer.

However, the police officer's actions sparked some outrage online after the video went viral.

Debate around the issue centered around how to balance the need for order with the dignity of the beggar.

Some suggested that the officer had settled for a healthy compromise.

"I think thats the best he could have done looking at how social protection is fundamentally unavailable in the country. He can't call social welfare cos they would get to the scene very late."

There were instances of outright praise for the actions of the officer, which were deemed as being in the public interest.

Others felt it was testament of a weak social welfare system in Ghana.

Source: YEN.com.gh