The government of Ghana has announced a change in its strategy for handling the long-standing Bawku chieftaincy conflict

In a statement, the government acknowledged the role played by key stakeholders like Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II in resolving the conflict

Several Ghanaians who read the statement shared varied opinions on the new approach to addressing the Bawku chieftaincy conflict

The Government has changed its strategy in the handling of the long-standing Bawku chieftaincy conflict. The government indicated that it has moved from a peacekeeping approach to active peace enforcement after the recent increase in violence in the area.

Government sends the Ghana Armed Forces to Bawku to maintain law and order. Photo credit: @GhArmedForcesOfficial

In a press statement issued on Sunday, July 27, 2025, the presidency said the growing violence makes the earlier successes made in previous peacebuilding efforts come to nothing.

The statement, which was signed by the Spokesperson to the President, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, indicated that to ensure the safety of citizens, the Ghana Armed Forces have been deployed to Bawku and other affected areas to enforce curfews and maintain law and order.

“The Ghana Armed Forces will take all necessary measures to protect lives and property,” the statement read. “We assure the public that this peace enforcement operation is aimed solely at ensuring the safety and security of all residents, including students.”

In the statement, the government acknowledged the efforts of the Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II through mediation. The government also acknowledged the vital roles played by the Nayiri and Zugraana in supporting a near-resolution.

“Otumfuo’s mediation, with the genuine help of the Nayiri and Zugraana, had almost brought finality to the conflict until the very recent killings.”

“This has necessitated drastic actions to protect all in the interests of the greater good,” the statement added.

Residents in the affected areas are urged to remain calm, refrain from violence, and fully cooperate with the Armed Forces.

Meanwhile, the Minister for the Interior, Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, reviewed the curfew hours imposed on Bawku Municipality and its adjoining communities in the Upper East Region.

The new curfew hours start from 2:00 pm to 6:00 am every day, until further notice. The curfew hours review was done based on the recommendations given by the Upper East Regional Security Council (REGSEC).

Ghanaians react to enhanced security measures in Bawku

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post statement shared by Felix Kwakye Ofosu on X. Read them below:

@MaameEsiGold said:

“Not only Bawku.. There’s this new sense of insecurity; rampant murders have increased recently. I suspect it's being orchestrated, but the security agencies need to look. Into it. Such news doesn't bode well for the gains of this government.”

@Hajjyass70 wrote:

“Peacekeeping is basically to monitor and stabilise a ceasefire during conflict, while Peace enforcement is to impose peace by FORCE during a conflict. This is a strategic and more effective approach taken by H.E. JDM to bring peace to Bawku. Don’t come and tell us President Mahama is doing the same as Nana Addo.”

@NyedziFrancis said:

“How sure are we that the shooting is linked to the chieftaincy issues there? Can't the security agencies be ahead or proactive in securing certain establishments or institutions, etc, against these attacks? Health facilities, schools, etc. Shooting these days is happening commonly.”

@Adammubarik18 wote:

“Some people obviously have nothing to lose in this conflict, hence the target killings. The law must work when heinous crimes are committed to deter others.”

@chief_aryba said:

“Get an anthropologist involved to resolve this issue once and for all.”

