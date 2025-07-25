Traders at Sokoban-Ampayoo high-tension reportedly clashed with the Atwima Kwawoma District Assembly task force

The task force dismantled shop gates and urged traders to vacate despite complaints about inadequate notice

Congestion tensions rose as traders voiced frustration over livelihood threats and demanded more time to relocate

Tensions flared at the Sokoban-Ampayoo high-tension area in Kumasi when traders reportedly clashed with a task force from the Atwima Kwawoma District Assembly.

Traders at Sokoban-Ampayoo clash with the Atwima Kwawoma District Assembly task force during a decongestion exercise.

Source: UGC

The task force was on a decongestion mission, aiming to clear the high-tension thoroughfares of illegal traders and structures.

In the heated moments, task force members were observed dismantling shop gates and urging traders to vacate the area.

However, the traders voiced their frustrations, claiming they never received adequate notice to relocate.

Many traders expressed concerns over the lack of alternative spaces to continue their livelihoods.

Traders lament concerning the decongestion exercise

YEN.com.gh reports that some traders, during an interview on the Ghanakoma Morning Show on Akoma 87.9FM with Sir John on July 25, shared their grievances.

Task force dismantles shop gates as Sokoban traders express frustration over the short notice to vacate the area.

Source: UGC

One trader said:

"We are upset because we were not given enough time to move. We rely on the busy streets around this market to make a living."

Another trader added:

“Where do they expect us to go? We are just trying to survive.”

The confrontation quickly escalated as tensions mounted between the traders and officials.

The traders argued that the demolition would jeopardise their livelihoods, calling for more time and better planning before any further action is taken.

The situation highlights a complex dilemma: balancing the need for urban order with the survival of vulnerable livelihoods.

According to the traders, the directive to vacate the area was made in favour of a private businesswoman's plans to establish a lorry terminal at the high-tension site.

AMA announces decongestion exercise

YEN.com.gh understands that the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) had served earlier notice to embark on the decongestion exercise in collaboration with the Korle Klottey Municipal Assembly.

This initiative is said to restore order and significantly improve sanitation across the city.

During the exercise, Linda Ocloo, the Greater Accra Regional Minister, announced a GH¢2,000 fine for traders operating on pavements and streets within the Central Business District.

While touring Central Accra during the operation, Ocloo warned against any interference with the ongoing clean-up efforts.

“We are going to activate our task force to work 24 hours. They are going to draw a red line on the road, so with this, when you cross the line, you have a fee to pay, which is GH¢1,500, maximum GH¢2,000. We are going to make sure that we have leaders in all the markets who will be monitoring, aside from the task force, and make sure that the right things are being done.”

Kosoa traders fight taskforce over decongestion

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that chaos erupted at Kasoa when a task force moved to the markets to evict traders off the pavements.

Four persons, comprising three officers and one trader, were injured during the exercise on May 28, 2025.

Netizens who saw videos of the decongestion exercise were upset and asked the government to adopt a better approach towards evicting traders from the streets.

Source: YEN.com.gh