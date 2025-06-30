The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, is set to continue mediation talks with the feuding factions in the Bawku chieftaincy conflict on June 30, 2025

The meeting, which includes the Kusaug Traditional Council and the IGP, is part of ongoing efforts to find peace in Bawku

The Asantehene, known for his peace efforts in conflict-prone areas like Dagbon, has reaffirmed his commitment to resolving the Bawku dispute

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, is reportedly set to continue his mediation talks with the feuding factions in the Bawku chieftaincy conflict.

According to reports, the Asantehene will meet with members of the Kusaug Traditional Council on Monday, June 30, 2025, at the Manhyia Palace, together with the Inspector General of Police, Christian Tetteh Yohuno.

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, meets with the members if the Kusaug Traditional Council over Bawku conflict. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Getty Images

A statement issued by the Chief of Staff of the Asantehene indicated that the meeting is a continuation of the mediation process that began several years ago to find a lasting solution to the age-old Bawku conflict.

"His Majesty Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, Asantehene, will meet with the Kusang Traditional Council on Monday, June 30, 2025. The Asantehene requests all stakeholders to cooperate with us in finding a lasting peace in Bawku," the statement read.

The Bawku chieftaincy dispute, which involves the Kusasi and Mamprusi people, has raged on for many years, spanning decades.

The conflict has resulted in the loss of many lives and the destruction of several properties within the towns and villages affected in Bawku.

The Otumfuo began mediation efforts in 2023, through constant engagement with key stakeholders from both the Mamprusi and Kusasi communities.

The Asantehene, who is credited with restoring peace in Dagbon, one of the conflict-prone areas in Ghana, has consistently reiterated his unwavering commitment to ending the age-old chieftaincy dispute between the feuding factions in Bawku.

The latest engagement comes just a few months after the Otumfuo met with the Kusasi and Mamprusi factions at the Manhyia Palace in Kumasi from April 28 to April 30, 2025.

Read the full statement below:

Reactions to Asantehene's meeting with Kusaug members

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to the announcement of the impending meeting between the Otumfuo and members of the Kusaug Traditional Council.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the comments below:

@Mizzter Kay said|:

"Even KOTOKOHENE’S mode of communication koraaa is unique.Wadaaama 3ny3 wo de3 no biaa,Wei y3 Asante de3 no biaa.Simple and short ,no long brofo hunu bebree biaa.'

@Abugri Hamza also said:

"Good, but the word is “Kusaug “ and not Kusang. The Overlord of the Kusaug Traditional Council."

@Odeneho Nana Boahen commented:

"The way is clear, His might and power are seen so peace can reign. The gods said so!"

@Richie Baffour also commented:

"May this meeting be fruitful in the Name of the God of Jesus Christ, Amen."

President John Dramani Mahama calls for a lasting peace in Bawku in his Independence Day address to the nation. Photo credit: President John Dramani Mahama/Facebook.

Source: UGC

President Mahama calls for peace in Bawku

In a related development, YEN.com.gh reported that President John Mahama called for lasting peace in Bawku, a town in Ghana's Upper East Region plagued by recurring ethnic conflicts.

Speaking at Ghana's 68th Independence Day celebration, Mahama emphasised the need for unity and dialogue to resolve the tension.

He lamented the devastating impact of the conflict on the younger generation, who needed a peaceful environment to pursue their dreams in life.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh