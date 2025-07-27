The Bawku Municipal Director of Education, Isaac Agbeko Azasoo, has announced the temporary closure of the Bawku SHS

He cited the safety of students and staff of the school for closing the facility down after one person was shot dead

A family member of the deceased alleged that the killing may be connected to the long-standing feud in the Bawku area

The Bawku Municipal Education Directorate has temporarily shut down the Bawku Senior High School following the shooting of a form three student on the school’s campus.

The fatal shooting of the third-year student, Hakim Kundima, occurred on Saturday, July 26, 2025, around 8:30 pm.

Reports suggest that unknown assailants jumped the school’s wall and entered the dormitory.

In what seems like a targeted attack, the attackers forced Hakim Kundima out of his dormitory and shot him.

The assailants fled the scene immediately after the incident. As of the time of reporting, no arrests had been made.

Tahiru Kundima, the elder brother of the deceased, confirmed the incident and indicated that his brother’s body was delivered to them by the Bawku Divisional Police Commander.

He alleged that the killing may be connected to the long-standing conflict in the Bawku area, which has seen recurring violence in recent years.

On Sunday, July 27, Bawku Municipal Director of Education, Isaac Agbeko Azasoo, announced the closure of Bawku SHS. He cited the safety of both students and staff as the reason for the decision.

Netizens condemn killing of Bawku SHS student

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the news of the school's closure. Read them below:

@iam_BANAgh said:

"I mean, for what? Why would anyone shoot at school kids? So, someone could be king?"

@Kuuku99 wrote:

"@JDMahama Mahama Ayariga, this is getting worse by the day. After the politics with it, here we are. Please, act!"

@AlfredDarius1 said:

"What at all do they want? It's just annoying."

@Adammubarik18 wrote:

"Nothing but to distract from the peace talks mediation by Otumfour. Don't know if these target killings are to scare the government and other key stakeholders in the peace talk mediation or what??? The government needs to sit up. Some people obviously have nothing to lose in this conflict."

@Nana_BoatengIII said:

"So, are they not going to write WASSCE?"

