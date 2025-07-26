On Wednesday, July 22, 2025, unknown assailants shot and killed Kusaase Chief in the Ashanti Region and head of the Kadi Divisional Area in Binduri, Abdul-Malik Azenbe

This caused the Ashanti Regional Security Council (REGSEC) to convene an emergency meeting to discuss the safety of the people

After the meeting, the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, issued a statement on the resolutions they agreed on

The Ashanti Regional Security Council (REGSEC) has listed some immediate measures to ensure that citizens in the region are secured after the killing of the region's Kusaase chief, Alhaji Abdul-Malik Azenzge.

The Regional Coordinating Council sympathised with the bereaved family and condemned the act.

Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, issues a statement on security measures implemented after Alhaji Abdul-Malik Azenzge's death. Photo credit: @frank.amoakohene.7

In a statement issued on Friday, July 25, 2025, the REGSEC indicated that after Alhaji Abdul-Malik Azenzge was shot and killed on Wednesday, July 22, 2025, they convened an emergency meeting on July 24, 2025.

The statement shared some of the resolutions from the meeting. These include a ban on motorbike operation or movement after 7 pm.

Other measures include the prohibition of the use of unlicensed or unregistered motorbikes. The REGSEC also banned the use of motorbikes without lights.

The ongoing inter-tribal football competition has been suspended until further notice.

The last measure is that all motorbike riders must not wear smocks.

“No motorbike rider is permitted to wear a smock until further notice, as it has become an avenue for suspects to conceal weapons.”

The statement, which was signed by the Ashanti Regional Minister, Dr Frank Amoakohene, added that they will beef up security in hotspot areas to ensure calm.

“The REGSEC assures the general public of the government’s unwavering commitment to maintaining law and order and fostering a peaceful society. All necessary measures are being implemented to bring the perpetrators of this heinous act to justice.”

Netizens react to REGSEC’s security measures

YEN.com.gh collated some comments on the statement shared by @sikaofficial1 on X. Read them below:

@MaameEsiGold said:

"I said this yesterday. From 1998 to 2000, Ghana had so many cases of serial killings after the 2000 elections it immediately stopped. This sense of insecurity is being sponsored by some people who want to make Ghana feel insecure so they can win back power. Economy has not worked in their favor corruption and lies haven’t. These killings all of a sudden need to be thoroughly investigated…!!!"

@TheAtiila wrote:

"These are premature security measures, especially the restriction on riding motorbikes after 7 PM, is concerning."

@andrew692633 said:

"I thought they would put them on curfew too…Where’s Mutaka?"

@_chinimonster wrote:

"Hi Kevin Taylor 😂."

@JefferyAnkamah said:

"These measures show the situation is serious. Banning motorbikes at night and suspending events like AshantiFest may seem harsh, but if it helps prevent further violence, it’s necessary. The focus now should be on restoring calm while ensuring justice for the Kusasi chief."

@akabayire wrote:

"I love how swift they were in putting measures in place."

