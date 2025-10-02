Some suspected narcotics have gone missing in police custody in the Eastern Region after seizure

Two persons arrested in connection with the seizure escaped from custody after being taken to the Sekesua Police Station

The Asesewa District Police Commander, Superintendent Francis Ackah, was reportedly uncomfortable with the handling of the narcotics

A seized five-tonne truck carrying over 100 sacks of dried leaves suspected to be Indian hemp was brought to the Eastern Regional Police Command in Koforidua with nearly half of its original load missing.

The truck had been intercepted by a police patrol team, leading to the seizure.

A seized truck carrying suspected Indian hemp in police custody. Source: Diamond FM/Facebook

Source: Getty Images

Citi News reported that many of the sacks had been replaced with sawdust upon inspection on October 1.

The Asesewa District Police Commander, Superintendent Francis Ackah, reportedly refused to release the vehicle unless he was personally escorted to Koforidua.

The two suspects arrested in connection with the case, identified as Sulley Abubakari and Sadat, were not present when the truck arrived in Koforidua.

Citi News also reported that the two persons arrested in connection with the narcotics escaped from custody after being taken to the Sekesua Police Station.

Source: YEN.com.gh