Members of a self-styled African tribe have been evicted from their camp on council-owned land in the Scottish Borders

The tribe called the Kingdom of Kubala was being led by a Ghanaian named Kofi Offeh, who calls himself King Atehene

The group is made up of his wife, Jean Gasho, who calls herself Queen Nandi, and Kaura Taylor, who is their handmaiden

A Ghanaian man was arrested over immigration offences as the tribe he set up was evicted from a Scottish forest.

The tribe was called the Kingdom of Kubala and had been in the forest in Jedburgh since May.

A Ghanaian man is arrested over immigration offences as the Kingdom of Kubala tribe he set up is evicted from a Scottish forest.

Source: Getty Images

The BBC reported that one other person, an American woman, was also arrested in connection with the incident.

Sky News reported that they were first served with an eviction notice in August because they were on private land.

They then moved to a neighbouring plot of land owned by the Scottish Borders Council.

Ghanaian tribe in Scotland 'reclaiming land'

The group is made up of Kofi Offeh, 36, who calls himself King Atehene, his wife Jean Gasho, 43, who calls herself Queen Nandi, and 'handmaiden' Kaura Taylor, 21, who goes by the name of Asnat.

The members of the self-proclaimed kingdom have said they are reclaiming land that was stolen from their ancestors 400 years ago.

They have a large online presence, with more than 100,000 followers on TikTok and Facebook, and have received worldwide media attention.

The Jedburgh and district councillor, Scott Hamilton, said he was happy with the eviction of the supposed tribe.

"It has been a long effort by the local council, police and other services to achieve this outcome."

The recently evicted Kingdom of Kubala is led by Kofi Offeh, who calls himself King Atehene.

Source: Getty Images

Ghanaians in trouble with law in US

Five men in the UK were convicted over a romance scam and money laundering operation earlier this week.

Three Ghanaians were among the convicts and were jailed between four and seven years in prison.

UK authorities and prosecutors said the convicts showed complete disregard for the people they defrauded.

The five convicts are Fawaz Ali, 27, Ebenezer Tackie, 42 and Michael Quartey, 28, Kwabena Edusei, 37 and George Melseaux, 40.

Ali, Tackie, and Quartey were found guilty of money laundering offences and sentenced to four years and 10 months, four years and six months, and five years and six months.

Edusei was sentenced to seven years and 10 months, while Melseaux was sentenced to three years and nine months.

In July, a British-Ghanaian in the UK, Nii Mensah, was among three men jailed over arson at a London warehouse linked to Ukraine.

The 23-year-old was implicated alongside other convicts, Jakeem Rose, aged 23, and Ugnius Asmena, aged 20.

Reuters reported that they were convicted of aggravated arson with intent to endanger life.

Ghanaians in US sentenced over romance scam

In November 2024, YEN.com.gh reported that two Ghanaians were jailed over a romance scam in the US and were also ordered to pay over $500,000 each.

The suspects in the case were identified as Sadia Alhassan, 35, and Mohammed Saaminu Zuberu, 39, who reportedly targeted a series of elderly US citizens.

Proofreading by Bruce Douglas, copy editor at YEN.com.gh.

Source: YEN.com.gh