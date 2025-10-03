The Ghana Immigration Service lost an officer after an attack on one of its checkpoints in the East Mamprusi Municipality

An officer of the Ghana Immigration Service is reported dead and another wounded after they were attacked at the Gbintri inland checkpoint in the East Mamprusi Municipality of the North East Region.

Citi News reported that the October 3 attack occurred around 1:30 am.

A Ghana Immigration Service officer slain in gun attack at the Gbintri inland checkpoint in the East Mamprusi Municipality

Source: Getty Images

The incident, according to reports, occurred around 1:30 a.m. when unidentified assailants opened fire on officers stationed at the checkpoint.

Rafiq Mohammed, an Assistant Immigration Control Officer II (AICOII), reportedly died instantly from gunshot wounds.

His colleague, Oppong Daniel, also an AICOII, who was also present, is said to have sustained serious injuries to the jaw and back and is currently receiving treatment at the Baptist Medical Centre in Nalerigu.

According to reports, the police investigators recovered AK-47 shell casings at the scene along with a Ghana Immigration Service service rifle with registration number GH/GIS/HQACN 668516-1646.

A joint response team, led by Superintendent Francis Brobbey, Gambaga Municipal Police Commander, and DIS Moro Tanko Mohammed, North Regional Intelligence Officer of the GIS, was dispatched to the scene.

Authorities have said that investigations have commenced to establish the circumstances of the attack and to track down the perpetrators.

Officials have assured that further developments will be communicated as the investigation progresses.

Source: YEN.com.gh