Ghana Armed Forces Confirms Arrest of 2 Soldiers Over Extortion, Attempted Robbery at Mining Company
The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has confirmed the arrest of two soldiers in connection with alleged 'galamsey' extortion.
The two soldiers, together with two other civilians, are said to have attempted a robbery at the Longshine Mining Company.
Graphic Online reported that the police arrested them for their alleged involvement in the robbery attempt, which occurred at the Longshine Mining Company Limited at Obouhu, a suburb of Prestea in the Western Region.
A video circulated on social media shows the uniformed officers being escorted into a police van for transfer to Accra, where further investigations are expected to be conducted.
Details surrounding the attempted robbery remain sketchy; the arrests have raised concerns about the growing trend of security personnel being implicated in violent crimes.
Confirming the arrest in a statement issued in Accra on Thursday evening [Oct 2, 2025], Navy Captain Veronica Adzo Arhin, the Acting Director General in charge of Public Relations for the Ghana Armed Forces, said the army was collaborating with the police to establish the allegations.
The incident is said to have occurred on Sunday, September 28, 2025.
"If found culpable, the personnel will face the law as any citizen of Ghana," she added and indicated the GAF will not "shield its personnel involved in criminal activities."
