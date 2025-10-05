A suspect was handed a heavy jail term after being convicted of a robbery that led to the theft of GH¢1,950

The suspect appeared before the Nsuaem Kyekyewere Circuit Court on October 1, 2025, where he answered to the charges

He broke into the residence of a victim at Assin Praso and, at gunpoint, robbed her of cash and personal belongings

A man was jailed for 30 years after he was convicted of a violent robbery that led to the theft of GH¢1,950.

The Central North Regional Police Command secured the conviction of Frank Owusu on armed robbery and possession of a firearm without authority charges.

Frank Owusu is begining a 30 year prison sentence after an armed robber. Source: Ghana Police Service

Source: Facebook

The robbery incident took place at Assin Praso in the Central Region on March 29.

Owusu broke into the residence of a victim at Assin Praso and, at gunpoint, robbed her of the cash and personal belongings.

Police in a statement said the suspect fled the scene after abandoning a locally manufactured pistol. He was later identified and placed on the police wanted list.

On September 27, 2025, police arrested Owusu at his hideout at Assin Nyankomase.

He appeared before the Nsuaem Kyekyewere Circuit Court on October 1, 2025, where he pleaded guilty to both charges.

Trader jailed after tricycle theft

In September, a 63-year-old trader was jailed for stealing a tricycle and several loaves of bread from a baker in Kumasi.

The suspect, Adamu Alhassan, was jailed by the Kwadaso Circuit Court in the Kwadaso Municipality.

The 114 loaves of bread that were stolen were valued at GH¢1,680, while the tricycle was valued at GH¢35,000.

GNA reported that the suspect pleaded guilty to the charge of stealing and was convicted on his own plea for the crime, which took place in February.

Nigerians jailed in Kumasi after car thefts

Also this year in Kumasi, three Nigerian nationals were jailed after being convicted for a string of vehicle thefts targeting parked cars across Kumasi.

The three convicts were Francis Friday, Linus Agwazie, and Russell Ekenze.

They were first arrested on June 20, 2025, after police linked them to multiple theft cases.

Some Nigerians are serving jail time at the Kumasi Central Prisons after some car thefts

Source: Getty Images

Legal proceedings commenced on July 22, 2025, at the Atasemanso Circuit Court, where Ekenze pleaded guilty to theft-related charges and was sentenced to 10 years imprisonment with hard labour.

Police in a statement said they will serve their sentence at the Kumasi Central Prisons.

Businessman in trouble over Bolivian visa scam

YEN.com.gh reported that a bench warrant was issued for the arrest of a Ghanaian entrepreneur for missing his court appearance in a fraud trial.

The court in Accra ordered that 50-year-old Prince Nuhu Ahmed be brought before it.

Ahmed is facing two counts of defrauding by false pretence.

The case dates back to May 9, 2023, when he allegedly defrauded two businessmen, Alhaji Umar Farouk and Alhaji Yakubu, of $16,000 for the purported Bolivian visas for their children.

Source: YEN.com.gh