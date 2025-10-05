A-Plus Speaks on Kennedy Agyapong Campaign Funding Rumours: “He Didn't Sponsor My Campaign”
- Kwame Asare Obeng, aka A-Plus, has spoken on rumours that Kennedy Agyapong backed him financially to enter Parliament
- Kwame Asare Obeng represents the Gomoa Central constituency as an independent candidate in Parliament
- The MP described Kennedy Agyapong, a New Patriotic Party flagbearer aspirant, as a friend and brother
Gomoa Central MP, Kwame Asare Obeng, aka A-Plus, has spoken on rumours around the funding of his victorious election campaign in 2024.
Obeng addressed links to Kennedy Agyapong, a New Patriotic Party flagbearer aspirant.
The MP called Agyapong and friend but denied any financial links to him.
Speaking on UTV's United Showbiz, Obeng said he had rather mobilised funds for Agyapong.
"Kennedy Agyapong is my friend and my brother, but he didn't sponsor my campaign. Rather, I mobilised funds to support his primaries. I actually supported his campaign, and if he is listening to me, he knows what I am saying."
Obeng is in Parliament as an independent candidate. In the 2024 election, he got 14,277 votes out of 36,026 total valid votes cast, defeating the incumbent MP, Naana Eyiah Quansah of the NPP, who polled 11,637 votes.
