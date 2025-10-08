Wa Serial Murder Suspect Confesses To Killing 15 People Since 2021
A suspect arrested over a spate of murders in the Wa Municipality has confessed to killing 15 people since 2021.
He was arrested on October 8 by the Upper West Regional Police Command.
The suspect, identified as Sherif Abdulai, aged 30, was apprehended at Adabiya, a suburb of Wa
His arrest followed the capture of another suspect, Mahamuda Lamin, aged 25, earlier in October.
The most recent killing in the area was that of a night watchman, Yahaya Issah.
Citi News reported that the suspect admitted to the killings during police interrogations.
He said his victims were mostly watchmen and, in some cases, mentally ill individuals whom he targeted at night.
A search at his hideout in a bush near the Wa Airstrip led to the recovery of a cutlass with specially designed edges, a bicycle, and a sack containing meat, all believed to be linked to his victims.
Police are carrying out a forensic analysis of the items retrieved.
