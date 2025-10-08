Mohammed Kudus and his namesake, Mohammed Salisu, combined brilliantly to net Ghana’s opener against the Central African Republic

The Black Stars have now scored seven goals from set pieces since the March international window

Ghana could secure qualification for next year’s global showpiece in North America if Madagascar drop points against Comoros

Mohammed Kudus picked up right where he left off for Tottenham Hotspur, producing yet another moment of brilliance for the Black Stars in their crucial 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifier against the Central African Republic in Meknes, Morocco.

The 25-year-old playmaker, who has been in sensational form in recent weeks, once again proved his class by creating Ghana’s opening goal on Wednesday, October 8.

Central African Republic vs Ghana: Mohammed Salisu scores to put Black Stars in the lead

Kudus provides assist for Salisu’s opener

With Ghana dominating in the early stages, Kudus stepped up in the 20th minute to deliver a pinpoint corner kick.

His teasing cross found the towering Mohammed Salisu, who rose highest to nod home a powerful header that gave Ghana the breakthrough.

The moment summed up Kudus’ growing influence both at club and international level.

Central African Republic vs Ghana: Mohammed Salisu Scores to Put Black Stars in the Lead

According to Transfermarkt, the Nima-born attacker has already registered five assists across seven Premier League outings for Tottenham, and his creative spark once again made the difference for Otto Addo’s men.

Salisu’s opener gave Ghana a deserved lead in a game of huge stakes, as the team push to secure their spot at the 2026 World Cup.

Watch the video:

According to sports journalist Owuraku Ampofo, the Black Stars now have seven goals from set pieces since the March international break

Kudus’ contribution underlined his importance to the squad and his ability to rise to the occasion when it matters most.

The Black Stars will now look to build on their early advantage as the match continues in Meknes.

