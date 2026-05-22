Ghanaian fashion entrepreneur and business magnate Nana Sarfo revealed how much he spent while renting a shop at Kempinski

The CEO of Savile Row Ghana also recounted his entrepreneurial journey and some of the lessons he had learnt along the way

Ghanaians on social media who watched the video thronged the comment section to share their varied thoughts on the matter

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Ghanaian fashion entrepreneur and business magnate Nana Sarfo disclosed the amount he used to pay as rent for his shop at the Kempinski Hotel and Stanbic Heights, both in the Greater Accra Region.

The CEO of Savile Row Ghana also shared why he moved from the Kempinski Hotel.

Savile Row Boss, Nana Sarfo, discloses that he paid $13,000 each month as rent for his shop at the Kempinski hotel. Photo credit: Savile Row

Source: Instagram

Savile Row Ghana, since its inception, has only operated in premium locations. The business started operations in Marina Mall, then moved to Kempinski and Stanbic Heights.

Nana Sarfo explained that even though he used to pay a huge sum as rent at the Kempinski Hotel, he moved because of the location of the shop.

"I left Kempinski because of the location of the shop. The shop was not close to the hotel. So we need to hustle to get customers. The shop and the hotel were on different sides of the same compound. Then I moved to Stanbic Heights."

"I paid $13,000 every month at Kempinski. At Stanbic Heights, I was paying $18,000 each month. I rented the Stanbic Heights shop for 10 years. Then I bought this land and built the new shop on it," he added.

Nana Sarfo indicated that while at Stanbic Heights, he decided to buy a piece of land at East Legon so he could build his own shop. After he completed the building, he moved from Stanbi Heights.

Watch the X video below:

Reactions to shop rent at Kempinski

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video shared by ZionFelix on X. Read them below:

@emmlagyei6 said:

"People do have money in Ghana 🇬🇭, there’s plenty of money for us all to be comfortable in Ghana."

@LloydvanWolfsw1 wrote:

"How is that a flex that price is unrealistic and doesn’t make sense for a retail property in Ghana?"

@yasanteyasante said:

"And paid your Ghanaian employees 1000 cedis monthly, yeah, flex with that too."

@Ahmed38924335 wrote:

"How much are your staff/employees earning? We want to know that too."

@Great8_Grace said:

"It also shows how some entrepreneurs prioritise presence in elite business circles over ownership or long-term property accumulation."

@EphraimRobert wrote:

"People often prioritise lifestyle overhead over asset accumulation because human decision-making is driven more by psychology, social signalling, and short-term emotional reward than by long-term balance-sheet optimisation. Several forces drive this behaviour."

@Great8_Grace said:

"Spending $13,000–$18,000 monthly on rent means over a decade, you’re talking about millions of dollars purely on lifestyle overhead, not assets."

@Great8_Grace wrote:

"In many cases, people assume this level of spending automatically equals wealth success, but in reality, it can also reflect a business model that is heavily image-driven."

Source: YEN.com.gh