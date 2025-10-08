Two Nannies Arrested For Drugging, Torturing Toddler Twins At East Legon

Two nannies have been arrested after allegedly drugging their employer’s two-year-old twin sons at East Legon with sleeping pills.

The suspects have been identified as Francisca Boakye, a 30-year-old student nurse from Konongo in the Ashanti Region, and Harriet Ansah, 31, from Jasikan in the Volta Region.

Two nannies arrested after allegedly drugging their employer’s two-year-old twin sons at East Legon with sleeping pills

Source: Getty Images

Citi News reported that they have confessed to other forms of physical and emotional abuse against the toddlers.

At a press briefing in Accra, the police said the nannies allegedly burnt the children’s hands with fire and repeatedly called them derogatory names.

The case came to the attention of the police after a report by the twins' mother in September 2025.

“She observed unusual drowsiness and behavioural changes in her two children."

A subsequent police search of the suspects’ room uncovered two used and four unused trays of sachet-pack substances believed to have been used to drug the children.

Source: YEN.com.gh