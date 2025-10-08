Thomas Partey delivered when it mattered most, guiding Ghana closer to the 2026 FIFA World Cup with a well-taken goal against the Central African Republic on Wednesday, October 8.

Don't miss out! Get your daily dose of sports news straight to your phone. Join YEN's Sports News channel on WhatsApp now!

The midfielder’s composed finish doubled the Black Stars’ advantage, strengthening their hold in the crucial qualifier played in Meknes, Morocco.

2026 WCQ: Thomas Partey Scores vs CAR as Black Stars Close In on Qualification

Source: Twitter

Partey scores against the Central African Republic

The deputy captain, who has built a reputation for producing big moments in important matches, found the net for the first time since March.

His strike came after Ghana had taken an early lead through Mohammed Salisu, who converted a pinpoint corner from Mohammed Kudus in the 20th minute.

According to Transfermarkt, the Villarreal midfield powerhouse had already contributed nine goals and two assists for club and country before this fixture, underlining his impact in front of goal.

Partey’s moment arrived when Jordan Ayew split the defence with a clever pass.

The midfielder surged through the heart of the Central African Republic backline, took a steady touch, and calmly fired a low effort that deflected beyond the goalkeeper.

The goal showcased his trademark composure and leadership, putting Ghana in full control of the contest.

Partey's commanding display in midfield

Beyond his goal, Partey dictated the tempo with poise, shielding the defence and orchestrating play for Otto Addo’s men.

His dominance in midfield provided stability and balance as Ghana pressed forward with purpose.

With Madagascar still chasing qualification, Partey’s strike could prove decisive in the race for a World Cup spot.

The four-time African champions now need just a win and a draw from their remaining two matches to secure a place among Africa’s finest on the road to 2026.

Source: YEN.com.gh