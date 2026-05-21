A motorbike rider died in a multi-vehicle accident at Adansi Asokwa in the Ashanti Region

Two traders were reportedly injured in the incident and rushed to the hospital for medical treatment

Eyewitnesses at the scene said the crash caused panic among traders and commuters in the area

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A motorbike rider has reportedly died while several others have sustained injuries following a multi-vehicle accident at the Adansi Asokwa junction in the Ashanti Region.

The May 20 road crash involved a Toyota Voxy, a transit vehicle, a truck and a motorbike.

Toyota Voxy Involved in Multi-Vehicle Road Crash at Adansi Asokwa That Reportedly Killed 1 Person

Source: Facebook

Ghana Web reported that the truck experienced brake failure, causing the driver to lose control and crash into traders by the roadside before colliding with other vehicles.

Two traders were reportedly injured in the incident and rushed to the hospital for medical treatment.

The motorbike rider is reported to have died on the spot, while occupants of the Toyota Voxy and Transit vehicle sustained varying degrees of injuries.

Eyewitnesses at the scene said the crash caused panic among traders and commuters in the area as residents rushed to assist the injured before emergency responders arrived.

While not the cause of this crash, the Toyota Voxy is under scrutiny following a ban on using it for commercial transport.

The Ghana Road Safety Authority cited safety concerns linked to the Voxy's design and illegal modifications as reasons for the ban.

According to the Ghana Road Safety Authority, the Toyota Tsusho Corporation explained to the government that it does not manufacture left-hand drive versions of the Voxy or Noah models, given that Japan is a right-hand drive country.

The car was produced exclusively for the Japanese domestic market, but when brought to Ghana, extensive changes were made to its suspension systems by unlicensed operators.

The investigation revealed systemic regulatory failures. Section 58 of the Customs Act, 2015, prohibits the import of right-hand drive vehicles without Ministerial approval, yet over 7,257 such vehicles have entered Ghana.

The Toyota Voxy gained notoriety as being prone to road crashes. The authority has noted that Voxy crashes represent less than 1% of national figures.

Toyota Voxys are now banned from Commercial Transport over Road Safety Risks. Credit: Junko Kimura/Ghana National Fire Service

Source: Facebook

However, their regional impact is disproportionately high in the Bono Region, where Voxy crashes account for 14.6% of all crashes.

In the North East Region, the figure is at 12.7%, and in the Western Central Region, the figure is at 11.0%.

NRSA to close garages over left-to-right conversions

In line with the move to ban Toyota Voxy vehicles, YEN.com.gh reported that the Ghana Road Safety Authority also moved to close down garages that convert right-hand-drive vehicles to left-hand drive back in March.

According to the Ghana Road Safety Authority, this practice is illegal and poses serious road safety concerns.

The Director-General of the Ghana Road Safety Authority, Abraham Amaliba, said it also posed significant risks to passengers and other road users.

He called them an illegality, which the law doesn't allow that in the first place.

Source: YEN.com.gh