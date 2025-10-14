The government has said it will bear the cost of burial for the victims of the Volta Lake accident at Kete Krachi in the Oti Region

The Vice President, Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, led a government delegation to the community affected by the disaster

The boat accident on October 11 claimed 15 lives, including 11 children aged between 2 and 14

The Vice President, Prof Jane Naana Opoku-Agyemang, also said the government will provide quick support.

3News reported that she led a government delegation to the community rocked by the tragedy.

“Government will bear the cost of the burial of the victims, and we will provide rapid support for the survivors.”

Opoku-Agyemang used the opportunity to donate relief items as well as life jackets to the residents.

The vice president’s office earlier noted that the Minister for Transport was also to oversee an immediate response to the disaster.

In a statement, a spokesperson said the Vice President also wanted preventive measures put in place.

What happened in the Keke Krachi boat disaster?

The accident on the Volta Lake near Kete Krachi on Saturday, October 11, 2025.

According to a statement by the Ghana Maritime Authority, the 15 fatalities included 11 children aged between 2 and 14 years and four adults, comprising three women and one man.

Four other adults who were on board the boat fortunately survived the accident.

The bodies of 12 deceased individuals have been deposited at the Kete Krachi and Worawora Government Hospital mortuaries, while the remaining three children were laid to rest.

The Ghana Maritime Authority said the boat was grossly overloaded.

A specialised team, including Maritime Inspectors and the Navy Task Force, have been deployed to establish the cause and hold all responsible parties fully accountable.

A Casualty Investigations Committee will also be constituted with the Ministry of Transport to ensure urgent policy changes.

