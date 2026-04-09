Fire Officer, ADO1 Adu Poku of the Ghana Fire Service, has shared details on the circumstances leading to the fire outbreak in a guesthouse belonging to Bishop Daniel Obinim

According to the Fire Officer, the fire started in the early hours of the morning, but his team of firefighters reached the scene in time and brought the situation under control

Following the extent of damage, he recommended that parts of the building be brought down and rebuilt for safety reasons

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A Fire Officer, ADO1 Isaac Kojo Poku of the Ghana National Fire Service, has provided details on the circumstances surrounding a fire outbreak that gutted a two-storey building near the Ashaley Botwe School Junction in Accra, reportedly linked to Bishop Daniel Obinim.

According to the officer, his Fire Station received information from a resident at about 5:45 am reporting a fire in the area.

A fire outbreak at Ashaley Botwe has drawn attention after officials shared updates. Photo credit: Bishop Obinim/Facebook, CitiNews/Facebook

Source: Facebook

In response, a team of firefighters was immediately dispatched to the scene.

He indicated that the firefighters arrived promptly and were able to contain the blaze before it escalated into a major disaster.

Following a preliminary assessment, ADO1 Isaac Kojo Poku stated that the exact cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

However, he noted that possible causes such as electrical faults and negligence cannot be ruled out.

He further revealed that, although the fire was brought under control, structural damage to the building was significant.

As a result, he has recommended that the entire top floor of the facility be demolished and reconstructed.

According to him, the upper floor, which consists of about ten rooms, has been severely weakened and is no longer safe for habitation.

The officer added that Municipal Engineers have been notified and invited to conduct an independent structural assessment in line with standard procedures.

He used the opportunity to urge the public to strictly adhere to fire safety protocols in both homes and workplaces to prevent similar incidents.

Watch the TikTok video here:

Other properties of Obinim gutted by Fire

Obinim is no stranger to fire on his properties, as multiple reports indicate that the Tema branch of the International God’s Way Church caught fire on Thursday, February 13th 2020.

Bishop Daniel Obinim, the founder of International God’s Way Church, has been linked to the two-storey building affected by the recent fire at Ashaley Botwe. Photo credit: Bishop Obinim/Facebook

Source: Facebook

According to reports at the time, the church caught fire while some electricians were working on one of the meters at the premises, which was faulty.

In 2016, Zionfelix.net reported that the International God's Way Church branch at Kenyase Bosore in Kumasi was gutted by fire.

An Instagram video of Bishop Obinim at one of his properties is below.

Fire service saves house from destruction

YEN.com.gh reported that firemen prevented a total disaster for a lucky landlord after controlling a blaze at a 12-bedroom property before things got out of hand at Akwakrom in the Central Region.

The personnel from the fire service prevented the fire from spreading beyond one room.

Source: YEN.com.gh