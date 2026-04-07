President John Mahama has nominated someone to be the District Chief Executive for the Bongo District

The local government head for the Bongo district, Joseph Abaa Akaseke, died in February 2026 after an illness

Akaseke served as the District Chief Executive for Bongo since April 21, 2025, after his appointment by the president

President John Mahama has nominated Diana Asokatrie Ayamga to be the new District Chief Executive for the Bongo District in the Upper East Region.

Ayamga will replace Joseph Abaa Akaseke, who died in February, if she is approved by members of the Bongo District Assembly.

President John Mahama chooses new District Chief Executive for the Bongo District. Credit: John Dramani Mahama

Source: Facebook

The nominee was announced in a statement issued by the Ministry of Local Government, Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.

The previous District Chief Executive for Bongo died at Eastside Life Hospital in Bolgatanga in the early hours of Monday, February 23, 2026, after a short illness.

News of his death has sent shockwaves across the district and the region, with residents, party members and colleagues expressing deep sorrow over what many have described as a sudden and painful loss.

Bole DCE survives road crash

Meanwhile, the DCE for Bole, Abdulai Mahamud, was involved in a road crash on December 9, 2026, while travelling to Tamale for an official assignment.

The incident occurred at Galinzegu, near Sankpagla, in the Central Gonja District along the Yapei-Tamale Highway in the Savannah Region.

Mahamud was said to be in a stable condition and receiving the necessary medical attention right after the crash.

Source: YEN.com.gh