A boat accident on the Volta Lake near Kete Krachi has claimed 15 lives, including 11 children aged between 2 and 14

The Ghana Maritime Authority confirmed the vessel was grossly overloaded and four other adults survived the tragedy

A specialised team and Navy Task Force have been deployed as investigations begin and safety operations intensify on the lake

A devastating boat accident occurred on the Volta Lake near Kete Krachi on Saturday, October 11, 2025, resulting in the loss of 15 Ghanaians.

According to a statement by the Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA), the victims included 11 children aged between 2 and 14 years and four adults, comprising three women and one man.

Ghana Maritime Authority confirms the death of 15 Ghanaians in a boat accident at Kete Krachi. Photo credit: @Japatino & @mrs/Getty Images.

Source: Getty Images

Four other adults who were on board the boat fortunately survived the tragic accident.

The bodies of 12 deceased individuals have been deposited at the Kete Krachi and Worawora Government Hospital mortuaries, while the remaining three children were laid to rest.

The GMA confirmed that the boat was grossly overloaded beyond its safe operational capacity.

While extending its deepest condolences to the families of the deceased, the GMA also described the boat accident as heartbreaking.

"The Ghana Maritime Authority (GMA) confirms a devastating boat disaster near Kete Krachi on Saturday, October 11, which tragically claimed 15 lives after a grossly overloaded boat capsized," the GMA statement read.

"The scale of this tragedy is heartbreaking: 11 of the deceased are children (aged 2 to 14 years). Four adults also died, with four others surviving. We offer our deepest, most heartfelt condolences to the bereaved families and the Kete Krachi community enduring this unimaginable loss," the statement added.

GMA provides details on investigation

According to the GMA statement, a specialised team, including Maritime Inspectors and the Navy Task Force, have been deployed to establish the cause and hold all responsible parties fully accountable.

A Casualty Investigations Committee will also be constituted with the Ministry of Transport to ensure urgent policy changes, according to the GMA.

"We are launching a sustained lakeside safety enforcement operation. Overloaded boats and operators violating safety laws will be seized and prosecuted," the GMA further stated.

"The GMA appeals to every citizen on the Volta Lake to act as a custodian of safety. DO NOT BOARD any boat that is visibly overloaded or lacks lifejackets. Your refusal could save a life, especially a child's. We remain resolute in our commitment to safer water transport," the statement added.

Ghanaians express coondolence to the bereaved familes

Ghanaians on social media have expressed their condolences to the bereaved familes.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Jonathan Arthur said:

"How much will it cost you to have a personnel there to ensure safety."

@Eli Kplim also said:

"Always reactive. We are never proactive. Makes one sick to the stomach. Dayummmm."

@Bright Owusu Ansah commented:

"Ghana is always investigating and holding people accountable. Unfortunately the only time this investigation get serious attention is when we wanted to remove a Chief justice. People think people don't think."

