Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II has committed those who pretend to love him into the hands of the Golden Stool, also known as sikadwa.

The Asantehene said his love for all traditional leaders under him has not been adequately matched.

Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II is concerned with hypocrisy in his court. Source: Manhyia Palace

Source: Facebook

“Many of you smile with me, pretending to love me, but have ill intent towards me. Sikadwa will deal with whoever feigns his love for me. I have a pure intent towards all of you."

Opemusuo reported that he was speaking during an Asanteman Council meeting on October 16, 2025.

He announced plans to hold an indoor meeting with Nananom to address some of these developments.

Among the issues are the loud silence and apparent distancing by Nananom in the cases of Sampa and Offinso stools.

“We all sat here and delivered verdicts on both cases but when issues arose afterwards none of you came out to defend. Your attitude sounds like, ‘Do it alone’ And I will definitely do it. Some of you secretly spill falsehood about me outside.”

“I was appointed to ascend Sikadwa and they attached wisdom and power to reign and so I will use them to deal with all these issues and rule.”

Otumfuo further encouraged the traditional authorities within his realm to pursue the interest of Asanteman with a pure heart as he leads.

Source: YEN.com.gh