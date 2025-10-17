A video of a Ghanaian man based in the US has left many saddened after he detailed the circumstances leading to his wife’s demise

The man then admitted that he desired to bring the remains of his late wife back home for burial, but the money to do so had become a problem

Netizens who reacted to the painful ordeal of Clement Essifile have expressed their deepest condolences

A Ghanaian man in the U.S., Clement Essilfie, has left many feeling emotional after he opened up about losing his wife and the challenges thereafter.

In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of LOCAL 12, the elderly man, speaking about his wife’s death, opened up about his initial reaction after police informed him that she had been hit by a car while commuting to work.

Eulogising his late 53-year-old wife, Clement said he would like to honour Edith by sending her remains back to Ghana for burial.

The challenge, however, was raising the money to undertake this, which he estimates would cost over $25,000.

He appealed to the benevolence of individuals to come to his aid and help give his late wife a befitting farewell.

"I would like them to know that I am helpless and I need their support so I can take my wife back home, he said in the interview.

Peeps console Ghanaian over wife's death

Netizens who reacted to the news have comforted the man on his loss, with many expressing hope that he will get the support he needs.

Clement Appiah Afriyie commented:

"He should use the insurance money to bring her home. What is he doing with the money he will get from compensation?"

Patrick Opoku Nhyirah indicated:

"The wife should have insurance, as well as the car that hit her. Most insurances cover the cost of repatriation of deceased bodies to their home country. This is where the man's attention should be."

Sylvester Sarkodie wrote:

"Oh, it's too sad. Please bury her where you are because the amount is too much, and keep the rest of the amount for the children. Please, sorry."

Source: YEN.com.gh