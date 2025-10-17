Ghanaian Man Loses Wife to Accident in US, Struggles To Raise $25k To Bring Remains Home for Burial
- A video of a Ghanaian man based in the US has left many saddened after he detailed the circumstances leading to his wife’s demise
- The man then admitted that he desired to bring the remains of his late wife back home for burial, but the money to do so had become a problem
- Netizens who reacted to the painful ordeal of Clement Essifile have expressed their deepest condolences
Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!
A Ghanaian man in the U.S., Clement Essilfie, has left many feeling emotional after he opened up about losing his wife and the challenges thereafter.
In a video sighted by YEN.com.gh on the YouTube page of LOCAL 12, the elderly man, speaking about his wife’s death, opened up about his initial reaction after police informed him that she had been hit by a car while commuting to work.
Eulogising his late 53-year-old wife, Clement said he would like to honour Edith by sending her remains back to Ghana for burial.
"No man can stop God's purpose for Bawumia": Powerful Ghanaian prophet speaks on NPP flagbearer race
The challenge, however, was raising the money to undertake this, which he estimates would cost over $25,000.
CHECK OUT: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Yen Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.
He appealed to the benevolence of individuals to come to his aid and help give his late wife a befitting farewell.
"I would like them to know that I am helpless and I need their support so I can take my wife back home, he said in the interview.
Watch the video below
Peeps console Ghanaian over wife's death
Netizens who reacted to the news have comforted the man on his loss, with many expressing hope that he will get the support he needs.
Clement Appiah Afriyie commented:
"He should use the insurance money to bring her home. What is he doing with the money he will get from compensation?"
Patrick Opoku Nhyirah indicated:
"The wife should have insurance, as well as the car that hit her. Most insurances cover the cost of repatriation of deceased bodies to their home country. This is where the man's attention should be."
Sylvester Sarkodie wrote:
"Oh, it's too sad. Please bury her where you are because the amount is too much, and keep the rest of the amount for the children. Please, sorry."
CHECK OUT: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Yen.com.gh and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie started writing for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is the Head of the Human Interest desk. He has over six years of experience in journalism and graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and as a content writer for Scooper News. He has a certificate in Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.