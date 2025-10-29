The Sri Lankan politician said to have been defrauded of $2 million in a gold deal, has responded to reports of the arrest of suspects in the case, saying he was not a victim of fraud.

The politician, Muhammed Hizbullah, said he only reported that the attempted gold fraud, but was not a victim or deceived in the deal.

According to a Sri Lankan news outlet, Hizbullah said the reports that he was defrauded are not accurate.

Hizbullah had travelled to Ghana along with his friends from Saudi Arabia for business purposes.

During the visit to Ghana, he said he noticed people trying to carry out the Gold fraud, which he reported. This is believed to have led to the 11 arrests of suspects based at Weija.

In a statement on Facebook, the politician also stressed that he had no connection whatsoever with this incident.

Despite the reporting from courts in Ghana, Hizbullah believes the information is being spread for political motives.

