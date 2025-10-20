GoldBod Arrests of Two Suspects in Major Gold Smuggling Case, Two Remain at Large
- The GoldBod has announced the arrest of two suspects, Abdul Karim Alhassan and Sadique Abubakar
- The suspects voluntarily surrendered to authorities and have been arraigned before the High Court
- A GH¢1,000,000 bounty has been placed on the remaining suspects, Mohammed Afsal Puthalan and Mohammed Refeeq Nandoli
The Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) has announced the arrest of two individuals who were declared wanted for their alleged involvement in a gold smuggling syndicate.
According to a social media post by the GoldBod, the suspects, identified as Abdul Karim Alhassan and Sadique Abubakar, voluntarily surrendered to authorities.
Following their voluntary surrender, the suspects were taken into police custody and subsequently arraigned before the High Court to face charges, including gold smuggling, conspiracy to smuggle gold, and transportation of gold without a license.
"The court has granted them bail, the conditions of which are yet to be met. Consequently, they remain in lawful custody pending the fulfillment of their bail terms and the continuation of court proceedings," it added.
GoldBod puts GH¢1m bounty on remaining suspects.
While investigations into the case are still ongoing, the GoldBod disclosed that two other suspects, Mohammed Afsal Puthalan and Mohammed Refeeq Nandoli (also known as Salam), remain at large.
The GoldBod has consequently urged the public to assist in the investigation by providing information on their whereabouts to them or the Ghana Police Service.
"The bounty of GH¢1,000,000 per person remains active for credible information leading to their arrest.
GoldBod makes more arrests
In a related development, an American and a Moroccan were apprehended by the Ghana Gold Board Taskforce for alleged illegal gold trading worth GH¢2.2 million.
In addition to this, four Ghanaian nationals were also arrested as part of the operation.
The foreign suspects have been identified as Smart Philander, an American, and Nina Elfseky, a Moroccan.
They were arrested at the SSNIT Emporium near Marina Mall in Accra after weeks of surveillance.
According to the Gold Board, the group was caught attempting to purchase and assay about 2.1 kilograms of gold, valued at approximately GHC2.2 million
Their actions flouted the Ghana Gold Board Act, 2025 (Act 1140).
Goldbod generates over $8bn in forex
Meanwhille, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana’s small-scale gold export sector generated over $8 billion in foreign exchange so far in 2025.
The figures have been provided by the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), which used to be the Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC).
Small-scale miners exported 81,719.23 kilograms of gold during the period, valued at US$8.06 billion.
Source: YEN.com.gh
