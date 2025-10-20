The GoldBod has announced the arrest of two suspects, Abdul Karim Alhassan and Sadique Abubakar

The suspects voluntarily surrendered to authorities and have been arraigned before the High Court

A GH¢1,000,000 bounty has been placed on the remaining suspects, Mohammed Afsal Puthalan and Mohammed Refeeq Nandoli

The Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod) has announced the arrest of two individuals who were declared wanted for their alleged involvement in a gold smuggling syndicate.

According to a social media post by the GoldBod, the suspects, identified as Abdul Karim Alhassan and Sadique Abubakar, voluntarily surrendered to authorities.

The GoldBod arrests of two suspects in a major gold smuggling case while two others remain at large.

Following their voluntary surrender, the suspects were taken into police custody and subsequently arraigned before the High Court to face charges, including gold smuggling, conspiracy to smuggle gold, and transportation of gold without a license.

"Both suspects voluntarily turned themselves in and have since been arraigned before the High Court to face prosecution for their alleged involvement in the gold smuggling syndicate," it stated.

"The court has granted them bail, the conditions of which are yet to be met. Consequently, they remain in lawful custody pending the fulfillment of their bail terms and the continuation of court proceedings," it added.

The suspects, according to the GoldBod, will face charges of gold smuggling, conspiracy to smuggle gold, and transportation of gold without a license, among others.

GoldBod puts GH¢1m bounty on remaining suspects.

While investigations into the case are still ongoing, the GoldBod disclosed that two other suspects, Mohammed Afsal Puthalan and Mohammed Refeeq Nandoli (also known as Salam), remain at large.



The GoldBod has consequently urged the public to assist in the investigation by providing information on their whereabouts to them or the Ghana Police Service.

"The bounty of GH¢1,000,000 per person remains active for credible information leading to their arrest.

GoldBod makes more arrests

In a related development, an American and a Moroccan were apprehended by the Ghana Gold Board Taskforce for alleged illegal gold trading worth GH¢2.2 million.

In addition to this, four Ghanaian nationals were also arrested as part of the operation.

The foreign suspects have been identified as Smart Philander, an American, and Nina Elfseky, a Moroccan.

They were arrested at the SSNIT Emporium near Marina Mall in Accra after weeks of surveillance.

According to the Gold Board, the group was caught attempting to purchase and assay about 2.1 kilograms of gold, valued at approximately GHC2.2 million

Their actions flouted the Ghana Gold Board Act, 2025 (Act 1140).

Ghanaians reacts to the GoldBod arrest

Ghanaians on social media have reacted to the arrest made by the GoldBod.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the comments below:

@Mwinitorikuubomangsumang Nnaani-Eraa Bangnea Paspato said:

"Those who turned themselves in are not smart. Just let one of ur struggling relatives report u for the GHS1,000,000."

@Alhaji Ali Kamal also said:

"They should hv inform me.. Sooo i will go n tell Goldbod about dem n arrest dem.. Like 20billion this oooooo."

@Djee Positive commented:

"To those who voluntarily turned themselves to the authorities should be temper justices with mercy in their judgment."

Ghana's small-scale gold export sector has generated over $8 billion in foreign exchange so far in 2025.

Goldbod generates over $8bn in forex

Meanwhille, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana’s small-scale gold export sector generated over $8 billion in foreign exchange so far in 2025.

The figures have been provided by the Ghana Gold Board (GoldBod), which used to be the Precious Minerals Marketing Company (PMMC).

Small-scale miners exported 81,719.23 kilograms of gold during the period, valued at US$8.06 billion.

