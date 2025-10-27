Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Global site navigation

11 Ghanaians Arrested Over $2 Million Gold Fraud Involving Sri Lankan MP
Ghana

11 Ghanaians Arrested Over $2 Million Gold Fraud Involving Sri Lankan MP

by  Delali Adogla-Bessa
2 min read

Eleven Ghanaians have been accused of defrauding a Sri Lankan Member of Parliament of $2 million under the pretext of supplying gold.

CHECK OUT: Share Your Feedback on Yen & Win Access to Our Copywriting Course!

They were arrested and granted GH¢500,000 bail with two sureties.

Eleven Ghanaians have been accused of defrauding a Sri Lankan Member of Parliament of $2 million under the pretext of supplying gold.
Sri Lankan Member of Parliament Muhammed Hizbullah is the victim of $2 million gold fraud. Credit: CC BY-SA 4.0
Source: UGC

The accused persons were identified asAbdul Rauf Adam, Alhmamoudi Saleh, Yaw Attah Antwi, Osman Suleman, Nhyiraba Dwamena Ra-III, Benzcarl Dwamena, Sanfo Mubassir, Sallah Mammoudi, Ahmed Issah, Umaru Pafadenam, and Salifu Suleman.

They are facing charges of conspiracy to commit a crime, defrauding by false pretence, and attempted fraud.

GNA reported that they are expected to reappear on November 20, 2025.

CHECK OUT: Your Opinion Matters — Tell Us How Yen Can Improve and Win Access To The Copywriting Course for Free.

The accused persons operated in and around Weija SCC and were part of a syndicate defrauding individuals under the guise of selling gold.

Investigations revealed that in 2023, Saleh and his accomplices defrauded Hizbullah under the pretext of supplying gold.

After receiving the money, they failed to deliver the gold and cut contact with the victim.

Read also

“Ibrahim Mahama and Sammy Gyamfi will be hot if NPP returns to power": Maurice Ampaw warns

Court records indicated that the accused later re-established contact with Hizbullah, offering to sell him 50kg of gold with a paper trail.

Following an official complaint, a National Security team arrested the suspects at Weija SCC on October 16, 2025.

Two yellowish metals suspected to be gold were retrieved during the arrest.

JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Delali Adogla-Bessa avatar

Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.

Hot: