11 Ghanaians Arrested Over $2 Million Gold Fraud Involving Sri Lankan MP

Eleven Ghanaians have been accused of defrauding a Sri Lankan Member of Parliament of $2 million under the pretext of supplying gold.

They were arrested and granted GH¢500,000 bail with two sureties.

Sri Lankan Member of Parliament Muhammed Hizbullah is the victim of $2 million gold fraud. Credit: CC BY-SA 4.0

Source: UGC

The accused persons were identified asAbdul Rauf Adam, Alhmamoudi Saleh, Yaw Attah Antwi, Osman Suleman, Nhyiraba Dwamena Ra-III, Benzcarl Dwamena, Sanfo Mubassir, Sallah Mammoudi, Ahmed Issah, Umaru Pafadenam, and Salifu Suleman.

They are facing charges of conspiracy to commit a crime, defrauding by false pretence, and attempted fraud.

GNA reported that they are expected to reappear on November 20, 2025.

The accused persons operated in and around Weija SCC and were part of a syndicate defrauding individuals under the guise of selling gold.

Investigations revealed that in 2023, Saleh and his accomplices defrauded Hizbullah under the pretext of supplying gold.

After receiving the money, they failed to deliver the gold and cut contact with the victim.

Court records indicated that the accused later re-established contact with Hizbullah, offering to sell him 50kg of gold with a paper trail.

Following an official complaint, a National Security team arrested the suspects at Weija SCC on October 16, 2025.

Two yellowish metals suspected to be gold were retrieved during the arrest.

Source: YEN.com.gh