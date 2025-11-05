Family Of 7 Burned to Death in Suspected Arson Attack in Upper Denkyira
A family of seven, including five children, died in a devastating fire that engulfed their home at Akyempim in the Upper Denkyira East Municipality of the Central Region on November 1.
According to a statement from the Ghana National Fire Service, the Dunkwa-On-Offin Fire Station received a distress call at 1:04 a.m. and promptly dispatched a crew to the scene.
The firefighters arrived at 1:20 a.m. to find one of the bedrooms in the four-bedroom house completely engulfed in flames and locked from the outside.
The firefighters contained the fire at 1:32 a.m., preventing it from spreading to the rest of the house.
However, seven occupants, comprising two adults and five children, were trapped inside and could not be rescued.
Preliminary investigations suggest that the husband of the deceased woman deliberately set the fire.
The suspect allegedly locked the victims in the bedroom before setting it ablaze and fleeing into a nearby bush, where he is believed to have taken his own life.
The charred bodies of the victims were handed over to the Ghana Police Service at Atekyim for further investigation.
Police later found the suspect’s body in a nearby bush.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.