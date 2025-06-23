The official residence of Pearl Ankrah, the newly confirmed DCE for Afigya Kwabre South, was gutted by fire on June 21, 2025

No casualties were reported as the house was unoccupied, but suspicions of arson have emerged amid ongoing political tensions

Pearl’s recent appointment stirred controversy among local NDC supporters, some of whom previously protested her nomination

The official residence of Pearl Ankrah, the District Chief Executive (DCE) for Afigya Kwabre South, has been set ablaze.

This incident, which occurred on Saturday, June 21, 2025, sparked widespread concern and suspicion of an arson attack.

According to media reports, the house was unoccupied at the time of the fire, meaning no casualties or injuries were reported.

The Ghana Police Service has reportedly launched an investigation into the incident.

A video circulating on social media showed the house engulfed in flames, with the roof completely burned.

President John Mahama nominated Ankrah as the first female DCE for Afigya Kwabre South in the Ashanti Region of Ghana.

Her nomination sparked controversy among NDC supporters, who accused her of not connecting with grassroots supporters.

A faction of the constituency had openly protested her appointment two months earlier, threatening to burn the assembly block.

Ankrah confirmed as Afigya Kwabre South DCE

Despite the opposition to her nomination, she was confirmed on May 17, 2025, by the Assembly members of the district. She secured 36 votes out of 39 to emerge as the first female DCE for Afigya Kwabre South.

During her acceptance speech, she expressed gratitude to the President for deeming her fit to serve in his administration. She also called for a unified front in pursuing the development agenda.

She added that her appointment marks a new chapter in the political history of Afigya Kwabre South, indicating that the district could boast having a female Member of Parliament, DCE, and Coordinating Director.

Below is the trending video of the fire incident at Pearl Ankrah's house:

Reactions to fire at DCE Ankrah's house

Some Ghanaians on social media have reacted to the fire incident at Pearl Ankrah's house.

YEN.com.gh compiled a few of the reactions below:

@Evans Sly said:

"You promised them to allow them to do galamsay, and now you don't want to allow them."

@AsanTe BerMa also said:

"When did this thing happen? Please, because it is my hometown, Kodie is the district capital of Afigyra Kwabre South."

@STEPPER commented:

"The worst is yet to come about this government with their promises, when the lion is hungry, it feeds on its owner."

Mahama signals major change for MMDCEs

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that President Mahama said Ghana could pursue the election of Metropolitan, Municipal, and District Chief Executives again.

The leader of the country said this would be part of a broader constitutional reform agenda under the new National Democratic Congress administration.

He made these remarks while speaking at an orientation programme held for the newly appointed MMDCEs at the Institute of Local Government at Madina.

