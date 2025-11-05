A mother and her two children have been injured after a three-storey building collapsed at Klagon in the Tema West Municipality early on October 5.

Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!

The incident, which occurred around 4:30 a.m., sent residents into panic as the structure came crashing down, trapping the victims under debris.

The National Disaster Management Organisation says a woman and her kids were injured in the Klagon building collapse. Credit: NADMO Ghana

Source: Facebook

The National Disaster Management Organisation, in a statement, said debris from the collapse injured the mother and her children.

"They have since been rushed to the hospital for immediate medical attention."

They received medical attention at the International Maritime Hospital in Tema.

Joy News reported that the Municipal Chief Executive for Tema West, Ludwig Teye Totimeh said the developer has been summoned before the Assembly to explain the circumstances leading to the collapse.

Residents described the collapse as terrifying, saying they were jolted from sleep by a loud crash.

“We heard a heavy sound and saw dust everywhere. People started shouting for help,” one eyewitness recounted.

While investigations are ongoing, some locals have blamed weak supervision and the use of substandard materials for the collapse.

They are urging authorities to step up monitoring and enforce building safety regulations.

Building collapses have become a recurring safety concern in parts of Accra and Tema, often linked to poor construction practices and regulatory lapses.

Authorities say the latest incident underscores the need for stricter enforcement of building codes to prevent future tragedies.

Source: YEN.com.gh