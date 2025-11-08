The acting Chief Justice, Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, is expected to be vetted by Parliament's Appointments Committee on November 10, 2025

However, the Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, sponsored a motion to suspend the vetting

The Effutu MP gave reasons for his motion and hoped the Speaker of Parliament would adjudicate in his favour

Alexander Afenyo-Markin, the Minority Leader in Parliament, asked the house not to see through the vetting of acting Chief Justice, Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, while cases involving former Chief Justice, Gertrude Torkornoo, remain before the courts.

Minority demands that the Acting Chief Justice's vetting be postponed till Torkonoo's case is resolved. Photo credit: @Parliament.of.Ghana

The Effutu MP made this call when he spoke in Parliament on Friday, November 7, 2025. While addressing the house, Alexander Afenyo-Markin criticised what he claimed was the belligerent posture of the Majority side in relation to the vetting process.

“We are not into blows; we are here to argue law, and for you to determine. This kind of attack—‘it will happen, it will happen’—is inappropriate. They should take it easy,” he said.

Alexander Afenyo-Markin referred to some parliamentary orders, including Orders 217(2), 103(F), 123(1), and 216(4), to support his arguement. He indicated that none of the parliamentary orders make room for the consideration of a nomination when the legality of a vacancy is still sub judice.

He added that the Constitution does not recognise the Chief Justice's office as vacant while disputes are ongoing.

“Proceeding to vet a new person to fill that office will be rendering the application of justice,” Afenyo-Markin said.

He added that such a move could be described as legislative interference in judicial matters, contrary to Articles 125 and 127 of the Constitution, which give all judicial power to the courts and require all state organs to protect their independence.

Bagbin rejects Minority’s attempt to halt CJ's vetting

Meanwhile, the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin, dismissed a motion filed by the Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, seeking to suspend the vetting of acting Chief Justice, Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, until ongoing court cases involving former Chief Justice Gertrude Torkornoo are resolved.

Speaker Bagbin explained that Parliament’s legislative and oversight duties cannot be halted over a court case. He indicated that accepting such an arguement would set a dangerous precedent.

Speaker Bagbin indicated that there was no constitutional or procedural basis for Parliament to suspend its work due to a pending court case.

“There is no constitutional or standing order basis for Parliament to hold the process simply because there are pending cases in court. Should I accept that argument, it will mean that any litigant could hold Parliament hostage — that is, file a case and freeze the work of Parliament and its committees.”

“The motion is inadmissible, and same has been returned to the sponsor, the Minority Leader, Honourable Alexander Afenyo-Markin, as stated clearly by our standing orders,” he added.

