On Monday, May 5, 2025, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) and allied parties held the 'Save the Judiciary' demonstration

At the demonstration, Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, was accused of assaulting a uniformed police officer

The Deputy Attorney-General & Minister for Justice, Justice Srem Sai, shared the status of the case

Justice Srem Sai, the Deputy Attorney-General & Minister for Justice, confirmed that the docket on the case involving Minority Leader in Parliament, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, is under prosecutorial review and decision at the Office of the Attorney General.

This implies that the Attorney-General's office is expected to determine whether to prosecute the Effutu MP or not after it reviews the docket.

In a post on social media on Friday, November 7, 2025, Justice Srem Sai said:

"I can confirm that the docket on the case — The Republic v. Alexander Afenyo-Markin — is at the Office of the Attorney-General awaiting prosecutorial review and decision. The case involves a complaint of assault."

Alexander Afenyo-Markin was accused of assaulting a uniformed police officer at the entrance of Parliament House during the “Save the Judiciary” demonstration held on Monday, May 5, 2025.

In a statement on May 8, 2025, the Ghana Police Service confirmed that Alexander Afenyo-Markin had presented himself to help with investigations into the incident.

The Police indicated that the Criminal Investigations Department (CID) initiated the investigation after they sent an official request to the Speaker of Parliament, Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin. The Speaker subsequently directed the Minority Leader to cooperate with investigators.

On May 7, 2025, Alexander Afenyo-Markin complied with the Speaker's directive and reported to the Police to assist in the investigation.

Reactions to AG's review of Afenyo-Markin's docket

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the post shared by Justice Srem Sai on social media. Read them below:

@ErnestB90025683 asked:

"@JusticeSremSai, you represent Ghana, not your party, Sir. Why do you prosecute only your opponents but free or show no interest in cases involving your party's affiliates? Do you think this is the best way to serve justice? What happened to the reset agenda?"

@KDOdame said:

"We know the docket is in your office, but our problem is, why has it taken that long time? Imagine if it were a poor man who slapped the police officer, wouldn't he have been in jail by now? Or do we have different laws for the poor and the rich, or a politician?"

@nyamekye_e2612 wrote:

"Kevin Ekow Baidoo Taylor can't lie when he speaks on an issue. He's forced the Attorney General's office to respond; meanwhile, our local media houses are silent about it. No journalist in Ghana has raised an issue concerning this case. It took KT to force a response from the A-G."

@Ahmed38924335 said:

"He is a member of parliament and minority leader as well, so he should know better. The law doesn’t have to be lenient with him; if I did the same, I wouldn’t be spared. We are watching closely."

@SelormHayford wrote:

"This one doesn't bother me, counsel. Get Ken Ofori-Atta's docket, and let's see the charges OSP filed against him. Get all the dockets of the cases with the OSP. He's playing tactics with us."

Bagbin orders Police to investigate NDC MP

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Speaker Alban Bagbin has authorised the Ghana Police Service to investigate and prosecute Ebenezer Kwaku Addo.

His directive followed reports that the parliamentarian allegedly led an attack on a NAIMOS team and the military in the Ahafo Region.

