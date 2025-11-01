Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin , Ghana's Speaker of Parliament, has ordered that GH¢1000 be deducted from each MPs' November salary

The Speaker said he will top up the money that will get to make it GH¢300,000 so they can donate it to the Breast Society of Ghana

Social media users applauded the Speaker for his bold initiative and support for a good cause

Alban Sumana Kingsford Bagbin, Ghana's Speaker of Parliament, has directed the Clerk of Parliament to deduct GH¢1000 from each Member of Parliament's (MP) salary for November.

The Speaker said the money will be given to the Breast Society of Ghana to support its ongoing advocacy, screening, and treatment programs.

Alban Bagbin directed GH₵1,000 deduction from MPs' salary to support cancer campaign. Photo credit: @askbagbinofficial

Source: Facebook

Alban Bagbin stated that the total amount deducted will be GH¢276,000, as there are 276 members in the house. He stated that his office would top up so they would raise GH¢300,000.

“The Office will deduct one thousand Ghana cedis from each member’s salary for the month of November to be dedicated to the fight that we are all engaged in, the Cancer Awareness Month. That money will be given to the Breast Society of Ghana."

"That will make it up to GH¢276,000. I will provide the remaining so that we can round it up to GH¢300, 000 which we will donate to the Breast Society of Ghana to assist them in the work they are doing. This is a very important matter. I have seen and witnessed how devastating breast cancer is to our women. I think that if we had had some of these statements earlier on, we could have done more,” Speaker Bagbin added.

According to Kwame Agbodza, MP for Adaklu and Minister for Roads and Highways, parliamentarians receive GH¢15,000 as a show monthly salary.

Watch the video below:

Netizens applaud Parliament for breast cancer donation

YEN.com.gh collated some reactions to the video on social media. Read them below:

@thisispaakwesi said:

"The country should have funds and grants to support research into cancer treatment and biomedical engineering interventions. That is the way forward to fighting breast cancer and cancer in general. Advanced technology to detect small lesions early and an appropriate treatment plan."

@Mosesayaabaasua wrote:

"A step in the right direction. The deductions should be increased subsequently."

@Niimeansmanste said:

"At this rate, how will MPs and ministers survive. Mahama cars Breast cancer Asset declaration Hmm."

@amofasefah wrote:

"Best Speaker of Parliament... all times."

@TaurusAgyeman said:

"Tete ɔmo nyinaa, young young gɛrs na edi wɔmo ski, tete ɔmo nyinaaa."

@Toah632561 wrote:

"Speaker, please, the money you commanded to be deducted is very small."

@mysteries_kelsa said:

"Let them not use this as an excuse to start their things oo... We are still recovering from the other people."

@dboakye11 wrote:

"GHS 1000 is not enough. Pls make it 4K."

@fly_ghana1957 said:

"1000 sef small Coz it will leave with 4900 gh."

Otumfuo’s Daughter takes cancer survivor to UK

In an earlier publication, YEN.com.gh reported that Otumfuo Osei Tutu II's daughter, Ohemaa Afia Kobi Prempeh, sponsored a cancer survivor to the UK.

It came after the young woman shared her struggle with cancer at an event organised by Nana Aba Anamoah.

Some social media users have applauded the medical doctor and serial entrepreneur on Instagram.

Source: YEN.com.gh