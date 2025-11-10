A 43-year-old man, Yaw Owusu, allegedly stabbed his 25-year-old brother, Bright Abotsi, to death in Awerempe, Bono Region.

Owusu was caught while trying to escape, and investigations into the deadly confrontation are ongoing.

The victim's body has been taken for autopsy

A peaceful Friday morning in Awerempe, a suburb of the Berekum West Municipality in the Bono Region, turned tragic when a heated argument between two brothers ended in bloodshed.

A 43-year-old man, Yaw Owusu, popularly known as Angolo, allegedly stabbed his younger brother, 25-year-old Bright Abotsi, in the chest during the confrontation.

According to a statement signed by Chief Inspector Thomas Akeelah, Public Relations Officer of the Bono Regional Police Command, the victim was rushed to the Holy Family Hospital in Berekum for emergency treatment, but doctors pronounced him dead on arrival.

Yaw Owusu, the statement noted, was arrested shortly after the incident while attempting to flee the community. “The police have since taken him into custody as investigations continue into the circumstances leading to the fatal attack. The body of the deceased has been deposited at the Holy Family Hospital morgue for preservation and autopsy,” the police added.

Residents of Awerempe were left in awe after the tragic incident. Many gathered at the scene in disbelief as the police and health officials arrived to carry the victim’s body away.

Meanwhile, the suspect has been arrested and is being prepared for court proceedings to help in the investigation.

Chief Inspector Thomas Akeelah confirmed the incident and assured that justice will be pursued in accordance with the law.

