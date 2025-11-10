One of the individuals convicted for his role in a foiled coup plot against the Akufo-Addo administration has been granted bail pending the determination of his appeal.

Citi News reported that the court also approved bail set at GH¢2.5 million for Bright Alan Debrah.

Debrah was one of six individuals convicted on counts of conspiracy to commit high treason and committing high treason in November 2023.

The other accused, including the six found guilty, were Dr Frederick Mac Palm, Donya Kafui, Yohannes Zikpi, Warrant Officer Class Two Esther Saan Dekuwine, Lance Corporal Ali Solomon, and Corporal Sylvester Akanpewon.

The court found the group guilty of plotting to destabilise the country and overthrow the constitutionally elected government.

ACP Benjamin Agordzo, Colonel Samuel Kodzo Gameli, and Corporal Seidu Abubakar, who were caught up in the case, were acquitted.

In June 2018, as members of the ‘Take Action Ghana’ group, they were arrested for plotting to sabotage Akufo-Addo's government.

Mac-Palm Kafui and Debrah planned to kidnap the president, the vice-president, the speaker of Parliament and the chief of the defence staff and force the president to announce his overthrow.

Agordzo was also mentioned as part of the group that single-handedly donated GH¢2,000 to the group to aid its cause.

