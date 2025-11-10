Bright Alan Debrah: Man Convicted Over Coup Plot Against Akufo-Addo Granted GH¢2.5m Bail
One of the individuals convicted for his role in a foiled coup plot against the Akufo-Addo administration has been granted bail pending the determination of his appeal.
Ghana’s top stories, now easier to find. Discover our new search feature!
Citi News reported that the court also approved bail set at GH¢2.5 million for Bright Alan Debrah.
Debrah was one of six individuals convicted on counts of conspiracy to commit high treason and committing high treason in November 2023.
The other accused, including the six found guilty, were Dr Frederick Mac Palm, Donya Kafui, Yohannes Zikpi, Warrant Officer Class Two Esther Saan Dekuwine, Lance Corporal Ali Solomon, and Corporal Sylvester Akanpewon.
The court found the group guilty of plotting to destabilise the country and overthrow the constitutionally elected government.
ACP Benjamin Agordzo, Colonel Samuel Kodzo Gameli, and Corporal Seidu Abubakar, who were caught up in the case, were acquitted.
In June 2018, as members of the ‘Take Action Ghana’ group, they were arrested for plotting to sabotage Akufo-Addo's government.
Mac-Palm Kafui and Debrah planned to kidnap the president, the vice-president, the speaker of Parliament and the chief of the defence staff and force the president to announce his overthrow.
Agordzo was also mentioned as part of the group that single-handedly donated GH¢2,000 to the group to aid its cause.
CHECK OUT: Help Us Grow and Get Rewarded! Share Your Thoughts About Yen.com.gh and Unlock A Copywriting Course In A Giveaway.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.