Family of Five Killed in Binduri Shooting During Curfew Hours
- Five persons were the victims of a tragic gun attack in the Binduri District of the Upper East Region
- This comes after four people were killed in violence linked to ethnic tension in the Bawku township
- Tensions in Bawku revolve around a chieftaincy dispute between the Kusasis and the Mamprusi ethnic groups
Five people, including two children, have been shot dead by unknown gunmen during curfew hours at Tengmasug, a farming community in the Koloku–Gumyoko Electoral Area in the Binduri District of the Upper East Region.
The five are all related. The victims of the tragic incident were a man, his wife, his two children and his family head, believed to be in his nineties.
Meanwhile, one person sustained gunshot wounds and is currently receiving treatment.
The Assembly Member for the area, Joseph Anaba, confirmed the incident and told Graphic Online that the victims were in their compound when the unknown attackers came in. The victims heard gunshots and tried to run into their rooms, but they were not fast enough.
“They were in the compound of their house when the attackers struck. When they heard the gunshots, they tried to run inside their room, but before they could enter, they were shot right at the doorstep."
“They shot all four, the man, his wife, and their two children, right in front of their doorstep. The old man could not run, so he was still lying on the compound, and they shot him, too. Only one person managed to escape with gunshot wounds and is currently in the hospital," Joseph Anaba added.
Five victims buried
He indicated that all five died on the spot and had been buried according to Islamic traditions.
The Assembly Member further stated that even though he heard of the tragic incident when it happened, he could not go there because of the ban on motorbikes.
“I had a call around 7 to 8 p.m. yesterday that five people had been shot dead and another injured at Temgmasug under the Koloku–Gumyoko Electoral Area. Because of the ban on motorbikes, I couldn’t go there at night, so this morning I went there myself and saw it with my own eyes,” he recounted.
He added that the gunmen did not come to the community on motorbikes.
“The house is just near a waterlogged area. After the killings, they picked up a motorbike belonging to the victims. They seemed to have difficulties starting it, so they pushed it away while others continued shooting."
The Assembly Man claimed that the killings in the area were getting out of hand and said the security in the area is not adequate or up to the task.
“This issue is out of hand. They say they are intelligent, yet they cannot monitor the whole community. They focus on one area, leaving others. As I speak to you, there is a particular house where no one is left, everyone has been shot dead,” he said in an interview with Accra-based Channel One TV.
Otumfuo meets the Kusaug Traditional Council
Meanwhile, the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, met with the feuding factions in the Bawku chieftaincy conflict on June 30, 2025, for mediation talks.
Those who came for the meeting included the members of the Kusaug Traditional Council and the IGP.
The Asantehene, known for his peace efforts in conflict-prone areas like Dagbon, reaffirmed his commitment to resolving the Bawku dispute.
