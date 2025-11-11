August 6 Helicopter Crash: See the List of Missing Safety Equipment That May Have Prevented Tragedy
The committee probing the August 6 helicopter crash has said the Z-9EH helicopter in question lacked key safety requirements that could have helped navigate the deadly weather that caused the crash.
Presenting details of the report at a press briefing, Captain (Rtd) Paul Forjoe said these systems could have saved the lives of the eight persons killed in the crash.
During the press briefing, Forjoe said the safety equipment that was lacking could have given the pilots an advantage against the weather conditions.
“It would have put the pilots in a better situational awareness mode and it would have put them in a much better place to have taken decisions which could have possibly avoided this.”
Forjoe said the equipment that was lacking was:
- Terrain Awareness and warning system
- Advanced terrain mapping navigation
- Automatic flight control system
That said, he added that the weather conditions which caused the crash presented a very difficult hurdle.
"What they went through is the sort of thing that even the best would have struggled to get out of.”
Source: YEN.com.gh
