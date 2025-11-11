The family of Samuel Sarpong has made public a report on the findings of the helicopter crash

A relative of the late former Kumasi Mayor expressed satisfaction with the findings made

The final report cited technical, operational, and environmental factors that contributed to the accident

A representative of the Samuel Sarpong family, who was at the press briefing of the helicopter crash report, has responded to the findings made by the committee.

Speaking on the sidelines in an interview with TV3, the elderly man explained that, per the report, it was obvious that the crash occurred by accident as a result of the weather conditions.

"Yes, we are very satisfied because, considering what we've been briefed, we gather that it's an act of God. Because nobody controls the weather except the Almighty. And for that matter, we have accepted it in good faith. Thank you."

When questioned by the interviewer on whether the new report put to rest earlier speculations that the crash might have been caused by human error, the elderly man responded in the affirmative.

"I believe strongly that, per the briefing that we've had today, it will put all that speculation to rest. Because it took time to explain extensively to us what happened. And even yesterday, we had a briefing. That one was in camera. And today, we had the media and everybody. We are okay. We have accepted everything. And we are very okay with that. Thank you."

The widow of Flight Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah was also present at the event on November 11, 2025.

The final report presented by Captain Forjoe highlighted technical, operational, and environmental factors that contributed to the helicopter crash.

