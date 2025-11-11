Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Global site navigation

Ernest Addo Mensah Addo's Widow Attends Helicopter Crash Report Presentation, Video Evokes Sorrow
People

Ernest Addo Mensah Addo's Widow Attends Helicopter Crash Report Presentation, Video Evokes Sorrow

by  Philip Boateng Kessie
2 min read
  • The government has made public a report on the findings of the helicopter crash
  • Mercy Amoah, the widow of Flight Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah, was seen in a pensive mood as she listened to the report findings
  • The final report cited technical, operational, and environmental factors that contributed to the accident

PAY ATTENTION: Follow YEN's WhatsApp channel for a daily dose of breaking news on the go!

It was a moving moment for Mercy Amoah, the widow of Flight Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah, during the Helicopter Crash Report presentation on Tuesday, November 11, 2025.

The briefing was held at the seat of the President, the Jubilee House, to make public the report of the committee set up in the wake of the August 6 helicopter crash that claimed the lives of eight people at Adansi Sikaman.

Ernest Addo Mensah, Ernest Addo Mensah wife, Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah, Air force officer, helicopter crash, Addo Mensah promoted
Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah's widow attends the helicopter crash report presentation. Image credit: @Ghana Broadcasting Corporation/YouTube
Source: Youtube

A video on the YouTube channel of Ghana Broadcasting Corporation showed the touching moment during the presentation, where Mercy Amoah, dressed in black mourning cloth, sat in a pensive mood as she listened to the report read by Captain Forjoe.

Read also

Helicopter crash: Report ready, details to be presented to the public on November 11

The final report highlighted technical, operational, and environmental factors that contributed to the helicopter crash.

JOIN IN: Tell Us What You Think About Yen.com.gh and Unlock a Chance to Learn Copywriting for Free.

Watch the video below:

Subscribe to watch new videos

Ernest Addo Mensah’s last words surface

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah's last words before his passing have been made public

The last words of the Air Force officer, shared on his WhatsApp status the day of his tragic demise, centred on the urgency of settling all grudges because of life’s fleeting nature.

Addo Mensah's last post stirred sad reactions online, with many consoling the bereaved family

JOIN IN: Suspicious Content In Your Feed? Bust It With Our Free and Brief Fact-Checking Course. Get a Certificate!

Source: YEN.com.gh

Authors:
Philip Boateng Kessie avatar

Philip Boateng Kessie (Head of Human Interest Desk) Philip Boateng Kessie started writing for YEN.com.gh in 2022 and is the Head of the Human Interest desk. He has over six years of experience in journalism and graduated from the University of Cape Coast in 2018 with a bachelor's degree in Communication Studies. Philip previously served as a reporter for Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) and as a content writer for Scooper News. He has a certificate in Google News Initiative News Lab courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. Email: philip.kessie@yen.com.gh.

Hot: