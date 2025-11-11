The government has made public a report on the findings of the helicopter crash

Mercy Amoah, the widow of Flight Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah, was seen in a pensive mood as she listened to the report findings

The final report cited technical, operational, and environmental factors that contributed to the accident

It was a moving moment for Mercy Amoah, the widow of Flight Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah, during the Helicopter Crash Report presentation on Tuesday, November 11, 2025.

The briefing was held at the seat of the President, the Jubilee House, to make public the report of the committee set up in the wake of the August 6 helicopter crash that claimed the lives of eight people at Adansi Sikaman.

Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah's widow attends the helicopter crash report presentation. Image credit: @Ghana Broadcasting Corporation/YouTube

Source: Youtube

A video on the YouTube channel of Ghana Broadcasting Corporation showed the touching moment during the presentation, where Mercy Amoah, dressed in black mourning cloth, sat in a pensive mood as she listened to the report read by Captain Forjoe.

The final report highlighted technical, operational, and environmental factors that contributed to the helicopter crash.

Watch the video below:

Ernest Addo Mensah’s last words surface

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that Sergeant Ernest Addo Mensah's last words before his passing have been made public

The last words of the Air Force officer, shared on his WhatsApp status the day of his tragic demise, centred on the urgency of settling all grudges because of life’s fleeting nature.

Addo Mensah's last post stirred sad reactions online, with many consoling the bereaved family

Source: YEN.com.gh