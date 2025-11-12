Ata Ayi's daughter, Afia Low Key, expressed unwavering love for her father, despite his notoriety and 160-year prison sentence

The emotional moment shared on social media captured the deep father-daughter bond, resonating with many online

Her message sparked discussions on family loyalty and forgiveness, showing that love could endure even amid public judgment and difficult circumstances

The daughter of Ghana's infamous armed robber, Ataa Ayi, has evoked intense feelings online after posting a heartfelt statement of love for her father, who is currently serving a long sentence in custody.

Atta Ayi's daughter warms hearts with a message amid Baffoe-Bonnie controversy.

Source: TikTok

The young woman, referred to as Afia Low Key, shared a display of love and pride for her father on social media.

A video message and photos from her video call have circulated widely, with many individuals deeply affected by the refreshing glimpse into the life experience of one of Ghana's most notorious individuals.

Despite the weight of her father's past and the exceptional prison sentence of 160 years, Afia's statement reflected love that transcends judgment.

Afia Lowkey's message to her father

Afia simply stated, “I love you Daddy, no matter what they say,” a heartfelt encouragement that created a large presence of responses and emotional discontent that flooded various social media platforms, conversations on family, forgiveness, and redemption were revived within that community.

Afia's beautiful gesture showed a softer side to a man who has always been known for his involvement in Ghana's criminal history.

For many people who came across Afia's post, it served as a gentle reminder that, among the individuals society scorns, there is still at least one person, oftentimes a child, who loves them.

The undeniable bond between father and daughter was clear. Even though prison walls separated them, their connection remained unbreakable, with Afia Low Key celebrating her father with heartfelt smiles and laughter that showed nothing, not time and certainly not distance, could erase the love they shared.

She expressed her unwavering affection despite his notoriety and lengthy prison sentence. Her daughter has always been posting her Daddy, and recently shared screenshots of their video calls on TikTok.

Ataa Ayi will most likely remain one of Ghana's most notorious convicts, but Afia's display of love serves to remind society that individuals exist beyond notoriety.

Behind every name and every story is a family caring, hoping, and loving for their relative.

Check out the post by Ata Ayi's daughter below:

Afia's post continues to trend, reassuring everyone that on occasion, the simplest words formed by a heart can transcend even the hardest environments.

Baffoe-Bonnie Explains Atta Ayi's 70-Year Sentence: “My Family Will be the First He Will Attack”

Justice explains reason behind Ataa Ayi’s sentence

Previously, YEN.com.gh reported that the Chief Justice nominee, Justice Paul Baffoe-Bonnie, explained the harsh sentence he gave to armed robber Atta Ayi.

Baffoe-Bonnie explained that judges sometimes exercised discretion to address the broader context of a case.

Atta Ayi led a robbery crew that terrorised parts of the Greater Accra Region in the late 1990s and early 2000s.

