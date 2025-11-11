Kwame Ato, once a feared galamsey kingpin in Axim, was severely beaten in a gang fight that allegedly claimed his younger brother’s life

After surviving weeks in the hospital, he declared he had given his life to Christ and turned away from illegal mining

He now uses TikTok to preach, motivate youth, and share messages of repentance and transformation

Once feared as the notorious galamsey leader in the Western Region, Kwame Ato Asare, popularly known as Kwame Ato, is one of the most talked-about kingpins in Ghana due to notoriety.

From illegal mining to the ministry, Kwame Ato's powerful redemption story.

Kwame Ato had, over time, built a notorious record as the leader of a galamsey gang in Axim and its environs. His name appeared in many newspapers due to conflicts with the police and groups that competed with his illegal mining activities.

Early this year, he was said to have been brutally attacked in what locals described as a gang fight and which allegedly claimed the life of his younger brother.

Eyewitnesses said he was left between life and death, forcing him into weeks of hospitalisation. Reports say the once-feared “galamsey kingpin” suffered severe injuries, with his face unrecognisable after the attack.

Kwame Ato’s journey from crime to faith

That near-death experience, many say, became the turning point of his life. After being discharged, Kwame Ato declared had given his life to Christ.

The turn in events is that he has now become a preacher, using his story to inspire others to give up illegal and destructive lifestyles.

He preaches about God's redemption, peace, and the power of God's grace through short videos he posts regularly on TikTok, using trending gospel and motivational sounds.

Many Ghanaians were in disbelief at his transformation and described it as one of the most unexpected redemption stories in recent times.

Kwame Ato shares faith and inspiration through TikTok

In a recent TikTok video, Kwame Ato shared a powerful message with the sound: "God is with us, who can be against us? If they laugh at you today because you are down, leave them; God will elevate you unexpectedly."

He also posted a clip featuring Koo Nhyira’s gospel worship song, expressing a sorrowful yet reflective mood, showing how he draws strength and inspiration from faith and music during his transformation.

Watch the redemption of Kwame Ato below:

To his followers, Kwame Ato is no longer the "galamsey kingpin" but a changed man, an example of how divine intervention can turn even the hardest of hearts around.

