Abu Trica: Swedru-Based Businessman’s Baby Mama Involved in Minor Accident With His Mercedes G63 AMG
- Abu Trica's baby mama, Queenie, was involved in a minor accident with her partner's 2023 Mercedes G63 AMG
- Footage of bystanders rushing to the accident scene in Agona-Swedru has circulated widely on social media
- Following the unfortunate incident she endured, Queenie has shared an update about her condition on TikTok
Abena Oforiwaa, popularly known as Queenie, the girlfriend and baby mama of Swedru-based socialite and businessman Abu Trica, has been involved in a minor accident.
According to reports, the incident happened on Sunday, November 9, 2025, when Queenie crashed her partner's recently purchased 2023 Mercedes G63 AMG into an uncompleted Hope For Today SDA Church Mahodwe building in Agona-Swedru.
The exact circumstances leading to the accident are still unknown. However, footage from the accident scene emerged on social media.
The videos showed some bystanders rushing to the accident scene as the unregistered vehicle entered the church premises.
It appears the building was not severely damaged, with one of the main pillars in front of it sustaining some cracks that left it crooked. According to reports, Abu Trica's baby mama, Queenie, escaped the unfortunate incident unharmed.
On Monday, November 10, 2025, the Swedru-based businessman's wife shared a TikTok story, noting that she and the occupants of the 2023 Mercedes G63 AMG were doing well and that the vehicle had not been damaged.
Queenie also urged the public to disregard malicious rumours regarding her accident, which she described as misinformation. She also expressed gratitude to God for helping her survive the accident.
She wrote:
"I just want to clear things up. Nothing bad happened after the car incident. Everyone who was in the car is safe and sound, and by God's grace, we're all fine. The car itself isn't even damaged, it's a strong one."
"So please don't mind whatever stories or posts that are going around. Most of them are just misinformation. We thank God for everything."
Before the accident, Abu Trica's baby mama had shared a video of herself getting into the car as she prepared to leave their lavish mansion for an outing.
The TikTok video from Abu Trica's baby mama Queenie's accident scene is below:
The TikTok story of Queenie speaking about her car accident is below:
The video of Queenie with the 2023 Mercedes G63 AMG before her accident is below:
Abu Trica's Mercedes lands in Ghana
Queenie's minor accident with Abu Trica's 2023 Mercedes G63 AMG comes months after the vehicle landed in Ghana after the businessman purchased and shipped it from abroad.
Footage of the white luxury vehicle being cleared at the Tema Port in Ghana's Greater Accra Region surfaced on social media on March 15, 2025.
In videos that went viral on social media, the white Mercedes was being driven out of the trailer with the utmost care.
Abu Trica, who is also in the real estate industry, later test-drove the new vehicle around the Tema Port premises to ensure that it was working properly.
While the expensive vehicle was being driven out of the container, bystanders were seen capturing its beauty on their smartphones.
The video on X of Abu Trica's 2023 Mercedes G63 AMG being cleared from the Tema Port is below:
Abu Trica's baby mama's accident stirs reactions
YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:
Single Life Wan To Kill Me commented:
"Not his girlfriend, but rather his wife, so nothing will happen wai."
Nana Yaw Delly said:
"Ebi normal thing give Abu he go fix am."
Bhum wrote:
"She didn’t go to church biaa. They’re doing Abu Trica’s granny's funeral, and it is at Abu’s granny's house. That is where the church is."
Abu Trica gifts baby mama Range Rover
YEN.com.gh also previously reported that Abu Trica gifted his baby mama, Queenie, a new black Range Rover Velar.
In a post, the Swedru-based businessman's girlfriend showed off the vehicle, which had yet to be shipped from abroad.
Many Ghanaians flooded the comments section of Queenie's post to congratulate her on the luxury new car she received.
