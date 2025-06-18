Ataa Ayi's mechanic, in a video, shared a new update on his life after release during a hangout with Nana Aba Anamoah

Yaw Asante Agyekum shared that he had received many donations, including money and a brand-new car

Nana Aba Anamoah also appealed for more donations to fully revive Ataa Ayi's mechanic's shop and help him rebuild his life

Yaw Asante Agyekum, the former mechanic of notorious Ghanaian armed robber Ataa Ayi, has shared a new update on his life after his release from prison.

Renowned media personality Nana Aba Anamoah recently took to her Instagram page to share a video of herself hanging out with the former mechanic a few days after their infamous interview.

The former GHOne TV presenter took Yaw Asante Agyekum to the plush El Padrino Lounge in Accra, which she represents as a brand ambassador.

During their hangout, Nana Aba Anamoah conversed with Ataa Ayi, who opened up about how he was settling back into society after regaining his freedom.

During their interaction, Yaw Asante Agyekum expressed gratitude to Ghanaians and Nana Aba Anamoah for providing financial support to him since he was released from prison.

He appealed to the Ghanaian government to grant amnesty to many imprisoned inmates to reduce the large population of people in the country's prisons nationwide.

Yaw Asante Agyekum also shared that he had received multiple cash donations from his friends and other donors. He also shared that a benevolent individual had gifted him a brand-new Suzuki Alto for his daily travels.

In the caption of the social media post, Nana Aba Anamoah shared more details about the gifts Ataa Ayi's former mechanic had received in recent weeks.

According to her, a friend went to shop for new clothes to the tune of GH¢2,000 for Yaw Asante Agyekum since he returned home from prison. She noted that an individual named Paul drove from Tema just to support Yaw’s mechanic shop with GH¢10,000.

Nana Aba Anamoah also appealed for more donations to fully revive Ataa Ayi's mechanic's shop and help him rebuild his life. She also called on Ghanaians to donate medical supplies and food items to the Nsawam Prison.

Ataa Ayi's mechanic's release from prison

On June 5, 2025, Ataa Ayi's mechanic was released from prison after the Court of Appeal in Accra acquitted and discharged him. He was wrongly convicted of being an accomplice of robber Ataa Ayi in 2002.

Yaw Asante Agyekum spent 23 years of a 35-year sentence for conspiracy to commit robbery after facing trial without any legal representation. He maintained his innocence throughout his prison stint and later got a lawyer to appeal his wrongful conviction.

The Appeals court later determined that Yaw Asante Agyekum was not guilty of his alleged crimes and ruled for him to be released and reunited with his daughter, who was just a month old when he was arrested and sentenced.

Reactions to Ataa Ayi's mechanic's gifts post-release

YEN.com.gh has gathered some comments from social media users below:

Andre commented:

"The name Agyekum is only given to brave and courageous people!! Enjoy life, my brother."

Pluz-Original said:

"Happy for him, thanks be to God. Amen!"

AMOFFAYA wrote:

"Good to see him enjoy life once again."

Ataa Ayi's mechanic's daughter speaks after release

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ataa Ayi's mechanic's daughter spoke to the press after her father was released from prison.

Yaw Asante Agyekum's daughter shared her excitement after reuniting with her father following his stint behind bars.

Ataa Ayi's mechanic's daughter noted that she would properly welcome her dad back home with a special meal.

