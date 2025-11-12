Ghana Immigration Service officers removed over 20 U.S.-deported West Africans from a hotel in Accra

A Sierra Leonean woman resisted and pleaded to stay in Ghana; however, the officials forcibly moved her out

Officials from the Ghana Immigration Service (GIS) were captured in a video forcibly removing some West African nationals from the Vicsem Hotel in Ogbojo, a suburb of Accra.

A notable person who could be heard during the altercation was said to be a Sierra Leonean. There were over 20 others from various West African countries. All of them were deported from the United States of America to Ghana under the deportation arrangement between the USA and Ghana.

Immigration officers forcibly remove U.S.-deported West Africans from a hotel in Accra. Photo credit: @gis.gov.gh/Facebook & @eddie_wrt/X

The deportees were expected to be repatriated to their respective countries. However, they refused to comply with the deportation directive, prompting the intervention of immigration officers on Tuesday, November 11, 2025.

The Sierra Leonean woman, for instance, said she had no family in Sierra Leone and was pleading to be allowed to settle in Ghana. The woman, said to be a registered nurse, had lived in the United States for 35 years.

However, her plea to the Immigration officers fell on deaf ears. Due to the confrontation at the hotel, the woman reportedly suffered an asthma attack during the confrontation.

In a video on social media, the woman is seen struggling with the Immigration officers. At one point, they dragged her on the floor, but she continued to resist ejection.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Immigration Service has not commented on the video yet.

Reactions to Immigration officers dragging deportees

@nana_amoah said:

"No matter the case, people deserve to be treated with respect. We are all humans first; let’s not forget this."

@MrHood70 wrote:

"Why didn’t their countries accept these deportees, but Mahama gladly allowed them into Ghana?"

@TankoD6595 said:

"But why is the US government not deporting them to their country of origin, instead of Ghana, or are they stateless?"

@nnkosuohene wrote:

"Heeeerrr! I don’t believe this happened in Ghana here. How is that possible? Dragging a woman on the floor in this modern world! Where is the Gender Minister? “THINGS FALL APART” Is this what Ghanaians voted to see? Very humiliating!"

@Jnr_Dangote1 said:

"This situation underscores the urgent need for reform in how deportations are handled. No one should be treated like this, regardless of their status."

@KSnetne wrote:

"Tensions were inevitable; being uprooted and sent to other countries under strict supervision rarely goes smoothly. Forced removals often spark unrest, even when following official agreements."

@osibisa09 said:

"We told you the Foreign Affairs Minister was a Liar 🤥. These people are already in the country, but he said no 🤡🤡."

@AttoJnr wrote:

"People are struggling with high costs and poor security, yet the NDC government seems focused on other things. The involvement of soldiers in politics and the harsh treatment by immigration officials is causing more stress."

Okudzeto Ablakwa says Ghana would not accept Abrego Garcia as a deportee from the US.

Ghana refuses to accept Abrego Garcia

Earlier, YEN.com.gh reported that Ghana rejected the planned deportation of Salvadoran national Kilmar Abrego Garcia by US authorities.

According to Foreign Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, Ghana had told the US that the country would not accept the alleged MS-13 gang member.

The government said it communicated this position directly to the Trump administration amid rising public concern.

