A Ghanaian teacher posted in a village was allegedly showered with gifts by his pupils and their families

The heartwarming moment gained attention due to the upcoming festive season and community appreciation

Ghanaians reacted online, sharing similar experiences and expressing inspiration to become teachers

A video has captured the hearts of many after a Ghanaian teacher, who was posted to a rural area, was showered with an abundance of gifts from his pupils and their families.

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, the moment was reportedly filmed in December 2024 but had gained traction due to the forthcoming festive season.

As seen in the video, the teacher was surrounded by a generous harvest of food items, including large quantities of cassava, bunches of plantains, yams, and even live chickens.

A female voice could be heard in the background, probably that of his colleague, being moved by the generosity of the village students he teaches.

The scene was a beautiful display of community appreciation and the strong, positive relationship between the teacher and the village.

Mother tongue taught in Ghana schools

In another report, Haruna Iddrisu, the Minister of Education, directed the Ghana Education Service (GES) to make the use of the mother tongue compulsory for teaching in all Ghanaian schools.

This initiative, aimed at improving learning outcomes, will promote the use of local languages, particularly at the basic education level, to enhance comprehension.

Iddrisu made the announcement during the launch of the Free Tertiary Education Programme for Persons with Disabilities at UPSA, stressing that the GES must enforce this directive as part of President Mahama's education reform agenda.

Reactions to the village teacher's cheerful gifts

YEN.com.gh collected reactions from Ghanaians, with many sharing their experience in such a scenario, while others spoke about the video being an inspiration for them to become teachers.

Some of the comments are below.

Johnson Gyambrah wrote:

"I taught mathematics and Economics for eight years, biscuits koraaa, hmmmmmm."

Takyi-Danquah stated:

"Bro, find yourself a village wife, and they will crown you King."

Jehoshaphat Langha said:

"Meanwhile, over here, I am the one buying food for the kids. Hmmmm."

Mustapha Chris Breezy commented:

"Settings nkoaaaa to just remind the community member that December is at the corner again."

Mubarik Abul-fayd said:

"This was the same kind of joy I experienced when I was teaching at Jenjemerija D/A JHS in Jaman South. Every term, the students brought me foodstuffs and many other items. Charlie, village life is really good! They used to say, since I didn’t have a farm, that was their way of supporting me and making sure I was okay."

The government plans to recruit 50,000 teachers and 10,000 non-teaching staff in 2025. Photo credit: Getty Images

Ghanaian government to recruit 50,000 teachers

YEN.com.gh had earlier reported that the Ghanaian government plans to recruit 50,000 teachers and 10,000 non-teaching staff in 2025.

Minister of Education Haruna Iddrisu announced in Parliament on June 25 that recruitment would begin once the Minister of Finance issued financial clearance.

Iddrisu also addressed concerns about teachers without staff IDs and unpaid salaries, noting that validation by the Auditor General would precede the process.

He stated that 2,643 newly recruited staff lacked IDs and 2,650 university-trained teachers could not complete their salary input in time for the end of 2024.

