A young man was seriously injured after being struck by the 001 train operating on the Tema–Mpakadan rail line, after failing to move away from the edge of the track as the train approached.

Citi News reported that the train sounded its horn repeatedly, but the man did not respond. Observers at the scene noted that he appeared mentally sound at the time of the incident.

The Ghana Railway Development Authority (GRDA) emphasised the importance of safety near railway lines, urging pedestrians to remain vigilant and avoid walking along train tracks.

Authorities confirmed that emergency services were immediately dispatched to provide prompt medical attention to the injured man.

In a related development, the GRDA suggested that recent attacks on the train service could be retaliatory acts linked to its efforts to remove encroachers along the railway corridor.

Since the launch of commercial operations on October 1, 2025, the Tema–Mpakadan train service has faced four stone-throwing attacks. The latest incident occurred on Tuesday, November 11, when one of the Diesel Multiple Unit (DMU) trains had its windscreen damaged by stones.

