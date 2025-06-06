A train on the Accra to Tema rail derailed after it collided with a cow that had been tied to the tracks

The collision which occurred at Avenor caused significant damage to the railway infrastructure

The accident has renewed public calls for the enforcement of railway buffer zone regulations

PAY ATTENTION: NOW You can COMMENT on our articles on the YEN website! Learn how to get started.

A train travelling from Odorna Station in Accra to Tema derailed after it collided with a cow that had been tied to the railway line at Avenor.

No passengers were injured in the June 6 incident, but the cow was killed.

A train travelling from Odorna Station in Accra to Tema derails after colliding with a cow. Source: 3News

Source: UGC

3News reported that the cow's owner reportedly failed to remove it in time before the oncoming train arrived. Some residents in the area blamed the Eid season, which has led to an influx of more live stocks for celebrations.

The train collided with the animal, resulting in a derailment that caused significant damage to the railway infrastructure.

The crash damaged the tracks, beams, and shock absorbers, leading to a temporary suspension of services on the Accra-Tema railway line.

The train transports over 300 passengers daily.

There are encroachment concerns near the tracks. Structures, livestock pens, makeshift homes, and vendors have taken over large portions of land around the railway lines.

Goats, rams, and cows roam freely along the tracks.

The accident has renewed public calls for the enforcement of railway buffer zone regulations.

The accident has once again highlighted the critical need for strict enforcement of the 50-metre railway buffer zone to prevent further loss of life and infrastructure damage.

Tema-Mpakadan train involved in crash

The most recent rail accident occurred on April 18, 2024, when the Tema-Mpakadan train crashed into a truck transporting cement blocks stuck on the track.

The train was conducting a test run of the train on that same rail line at that moment, resulting in the impact.

The suspects involved in the crash were charged with multiple breaches of the Railway Act, including endangering persons on the train.

The driver of the truck, Abel Dzidotor, has already been jailed for six months.

The Tema-Mpakadan train suffered $2.1 million in damage, according to prosecutors in court.

The Tema-Mpakadan train after a rail crash

Source: Twitter

Dzidotor pleaded guilty to charges that included inconsiderate driving, unauthorised stopping, failing to produce a driver’s license and causing unlawful damage.

The latter charge came with a mandatory six-month sentence with hard labour, while the others could be settled with a fine.

He received a sentence of 100 penalty units for careless and inconsiderate driving, equivalent to a potential 20-month prison term if not paid.

Dzidotor left his unattended on the railway line, leading to the crash, which can be viewed here.

He was delivering cement blocks when the truck got stuck on the rail after being unable to use an underpass earlier.

About the Tema-Mpakadan project

YEN.com.gh reported that the Tema-Mpakadan project commenced in July 2017 and was completed in 2022 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

It was initially scheduled for completion in July 2020.

The railway is part of the 1,000km Ghana-Burkina Faso Railway Interconnectivity Project, linking Ghana from Tema to Burkina Faso's capital, Ouagadougou.

The government procured the trains, Modern Diesel Multiple Units (DMUs), from Poland.

New feature: Сheck out news that is picked for YOU ➡️ click on “Recommended for you” and enjoy!

Source: YEN.com.gh