Moving Train Attacked With Stones in Tema, Manager Assaulted

A moving train near Tema in the Greater Accra Region was reportedly attacked by individuals who threw stones at it on November 11, 2025

In a separate incident, the General Manager for Passenger Service Operations at the Ghana Railway Development Authority was assaulted

The GRDA condemned the violence and vandalism, calling for increased safety measures for railway personnel and infrastructure

A moving train has reportedly been attacked by individuals who allegedly hurled stones at it.

According to the Ghana Railway Development Authority (GRDA), the train DMU2 was operating near Tema in the Greater Accra Region when it was attacked on Tuesday, November 11, 2025.

Moving train attacked with stones in Tema in the Greater Accra Region. Photo credit: UGC.

Source: Facebook

In addition, the General Manager for Passenger Service Operations of the GRDA was also allegedly assaulted.

The victim is said to be receiving treatment in the hospital, with the GRDA promising to take care of him and his family.

The GRDA has condemned the two violent incidents, raising concerns about the safety of railway personnel and infrastructure.

“These acts of violence and vandalism are not isolated,” the Authority said in a statement on November 12, 2025, as quoted by Citinewsroom.

“They reflect a troubling pattern that threatens the safety of railway personnel and infrastructure and undermines the safety of our national transport system,” it added.

The Authority also confirmed that it is working closely with the security agencies to investigate the incidents and ensure that the perpetrators are brought to justice.

Before the investigations are concluded, the GRDA has directed all illegal occupants along the railway lines to vacate the premises with immediate effect.

This action is part of the GRDA's effort to prevent future occurrences of similar incidents. It also urged citizens to respect the railway corridor, maintaining a secure and efficient transport network.

The general public is also advised to assist the security agencies with relevant information leading to the arrest of the perpetrators.

Accra-Tema train derails after hitting cow

In a related development, a train traveling from Odorna Station in Accra to Tema derailed after it collided with a cow that had been tied to the railway line at Avenor.

No passengers were injured in the June 6 incident, but the cow was killed. 3News reported that the cow's owner reportedly failed to remove it in time before the oncoming train arrived.

Some residents in the area blamed the Eid season, which has led to an influx of more livestock for celebrations.

The train collided with the animal, resulting in a derailment that caused significant damage to the railway infrastructure.

The crash damaged the tracks, beams, and shock absorbers, leading to a temporary suspension of services on the Accra-Tema railway line.

The train transports over 300 passengers daily. There are concerns about encroachment near the tracks.

Structures, livestock pens, makeshift homes, and vendors have taken over large portions of land around the railway lines. Goats, rams, and cows roam freely along the tracks.

The accident has renewed public calls for the enforcement of railway buffer zone regulations.

The accident has once again highlighted the critical need for strict enforcement of the 50-metre railway buffer zone to prevent further loss of life and infrastructure damage.

The Ghana Railway Development Authority says there is a plot to disrupt the Tema-Mpakadan train route. Credit: Ministry of Railway Development Ghana

Source: Twitter

Saboteurs allegedly offer GH¢20 to derail train

YEN.com.gh reported that a train on the Accra to Tema rail derailed after it collided with a cow that had been tied to the tracks.

The collision which occurred at Avenor caused significant damage to the railway infrastructure.

The accident renewed public calls for the enforcement of railway buffer zone regulations.

Source: YEN.com.gh