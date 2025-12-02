Fire Razes Kadjebi-Asato SHS Boys’ Dormitory, Students Risk Their Lives To Recover Belongings
A fire gutted part of a dormitory at Kadjebi-Asato Senior High School in the Oti region.
The fire left several students collapsing from exhaustion as they attempted to salvage what they could.
Joy News reported that the fire, which reportedly started around 9 a.m. on December 2, destroyed belongings and burned the roofing structure.
By the time the flames were contained, nothing in the affected room could be saved.
According to the correspondent, efforts by the Ghana National Fire Service were severely constrained, as personnel who responded to the distress call were unable to deploy an operational fire tender.
The appliance in the Kadjebi district is currently out of commission, leaving firefighters to rely on limited alternative methods to manage the situation.
The incident caused panic among students, with dozens passing out from fatigue and anxiety as they tried to assist in controlling the fire and evacuating personal items from nearby rooms.
School authorities and community members worked together to stabilise the affected students, who have since been attended to.
Source: YEN.com.gh
Delali Adogla-Bessa (Head of Current Affairs and Politics Desk) Delali Adogla-Bessa is a Current Affairs Editor with YEN.com.gh. Delali previously worked as a freelance journalist in Ghana and has over seven years of experience in media, primarily with Citi FM, Equal Times, Ubuntu Times. Delali also volunteers with the Ghana Institute of Language Literacy and Bible Translation, where he documents efforts to preserve local languages. He graduated from the University of Ghana in 2014 with a BA in Information Studies. Email: delali.adogla-bessa@yen.com.gh.