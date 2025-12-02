A fire gutted part of a dormitory at Kadjebi-Asato Senior High School in the Oti region.

The fire left several students collapsing from exhaustion as they attempted to salvage what they could.

Fire Razes Kadjebi-Asato SHS Boys’ Dormitory, Students Risk Their Lives To Recover Belongings

Source: Facebook

Joy News reported that the fire, which reportedly started around 9 a.m. on December 2, destroyed belongings and burned the roofing structure.

By the time the flames were contained, nothing in the affected room could be saved.

According to the correspondent, efforts by the Ghana National Fire Service were severely constrained, as personnel who responded to the distress call were unable to deploy an operational fire tender.

The appliance in the Kadjebi district is currently out of commission, leaving firefighters to rely on limited alternative methods to manage the situation.

The incident caused panic among students, with dozens passing out from fatigue and anxiety as they tried to assist in controlling the fire and evacuating personal items from nearby rooms.

School authorities and community members worked together to stabilise the affected students, who have since been attended to.

Source: YEN.com.gh