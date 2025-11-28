Online News Portal of the Year National communications award Finalist in best audience engagement

Friends Cheer as Ghanaian Man Proposes to Girlfriend in Surprise Engagement Setup, Video Trends
by  Oluwadara Adebisi
2 min read
  • A Ghanaian woman was surprised with a heartfelt marriage proposal, surrounded by balloons, music, and friends
  • The romantic proposal took place during a date night, with a live serenade and overwhelming joy
  • Overcome with emotion, the woman accepted the proposal, and the couple shared a heartfelt hug afterward

A video has captured a beautiful and emotional surprise marriage proposal between two Ghanaian lovers.

A Ghanaian lady gets surprise proposal on a date night with boyfriend. Photo credit: Manuel clicks. Image source: TikTok
Source: TikTok

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, a young Ghanaian woman was dressed elegantly for what she believed was a simple date night with her man.

As she walked into the venue, she was completely taken aback to find her boyfriend down on one knee, holding out an engagement ring.

Ghanaian man proposes to girlfriend in engagement

The setting was romantically decorated with balloons and photos of the couple, and a live singer serenaded them with Ed Sheeran's love song, 'Perfect.'

The surprise was also amplified by the presence of their friends, who were hidden among the patrons and erupted in cheers the moment she realised what was happening.

Her reaction was one of pure surprise and overwhelming joy. She was initially speechless, then broke into laughter and tears as her friends cheered her on.

The atmosphere was electric with love and excitement. The crowd beseeched her to say yes to the proposal.

She joyfully accepted the proposal, and as her new fiancé slid the ring onto her finger, the couple shared a heartfelt hug, officially engaged and surrounded by the love and support of their friends.

Watch the video below:

Authors:
Oluwadara Adebisi avatar

Oluwadara Adebisi (Human Interest Editor) Adebisi Oluwadara is a Human Interest Editor who joined YEN.com.gh in May 2025. He has over six years of experience in press release writing and journalism. He graduated from Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, Osun State, in 2021 with a bachelor's degree in Food Science and Technology. However, he was mentored in journalism and became a certified journalist after completing the Google News Initiative courses in Advanced Digital Reporting and Fighting Misinformation. He can be reached at oluwadara.adebisi@yen.com.gh

