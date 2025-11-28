A Ghanaian woman was surprised with a heartfelt marriage proposal, surrounded by balloons, music, and friends

A video has captured a beautiful and emotional surprise marriage proposal between two Ghanaian lovers.

A Ghanaian lady gets surprise proposal on a date night with boyfriend. Photo credit: Manuel clicks. Image source: TikTok

In a video spotted by YEN.com.gh, a young Ghanaian woman was dressed elegantly for what she believed was a simple date night with her man.

As she walked into the venue, she was completely taken aback to find her boyfriend down on one knee, holding out an engagement ring.

The setting was romantically decorated with balloons and photos of the couple, and a live singer serenaded them with Ed Sheeran's love song, 'Perfect.'

The surprise was also amplified by the presence of their friends, who were hidden among the patrons and erupted in cheers the moment she realised what was happening.

Her reaction was one of pure surprise and overwhelming joy. She was initially speechless, then broke into laughter and tears as her friends cheered her on.

The atmosphere was electric with love and excitement. The crowd beseeched her to say yes to the proposal.

She joyfully accepted the proposal, and as her new fiancé slid the ring onto her finger, the couple shared a heartfelt hug, officially engaged and surrounded by the love and support of their friends.

